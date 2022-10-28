'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
WMAZ
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
WMAZ
Grady Hospital developing a help line to address emergency room overcrowding
ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is currently working a new system that will hopefully decrease the wait times in the hospital's emergency room. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Center for Grady, explained the system is partially in response to the influx of patients the hospital has received since Atlanta Medical Center began closing.
WMAZ
Shooting near Atlanta recording studio, event facility leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a recording studio and event facility on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta. APD officers said there was a party being held in the area when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting just after midnight.
WMAZ
Reward up to $12K to find suspects in connection to Clark Atlanta homecoming shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $12,000 in an effort to catch the suspects that shot four people at a Clark Atlanta homecoming party, according to officials. According to Clark Atlanta officials, the victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one from another...
WMAZ
2 dead after plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta, police say
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people have has died after a plane crashed in Alpharetta along the Big Creek Greenway, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park on approach to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Authorities said...
WMAZ
6 years later and still no answers for one man accused in quadruple bonfire slayings
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A real-life horror story continues to drag on Monday night for families in Henry County who have been waiting six years for a resolution after the grisly bonfire murders that claimed the lives of four young people one night in October. One person is already...
Comments / 0