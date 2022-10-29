Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
AHL veteran heads to Calgary Tuesday in emergency call-up. Joey Daccord will start in goal against the Flames in start of three-game road trip. Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team.
NHL
Lindholm's Monster Night Powers Bruins Comeback
PITTSBURGH - Jim Montgomery looked up at the clock and realized it might not be the Bruins night. Down two goals with about nine minutes remaining, Boston's bench boss was pleased with how his club was still pushing the pace. But with time running out, he was content with just appreciating the fight in his troops.
NHL
MTL@MIN: What you need to know
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens are looking for a third straight win as their four-game road trip takes them to Minnesota for a date with the Wild. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off an exciting come-from-behind win on Saturday in St....
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Caps home for one night vs. Knights, Carlson won't play, Lindgren starts, Gustafsson is a good fit, Brown has surgery, more. Long Road Home - Having just played four straight road games to close out October, the Caps now continue their journey with a gratuitous home game in the middle of the trip. A night after taking a 3-2 shootout setback from the Hurricanes in Carolina, the Caps make a quick stop at home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Caps will be right back on the road on Wednesday when they head to the Motor City for a Thursday night date with the Red Wings.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to the Islanders
Chicago suffers their fourth straight loss after losing to New York, 3-1 Halfway through the third period, Jonathan Toews would cut the Islanders' lead in half with a goal on the power play in a fighting chance to try and send the game into overtime for the third straight night.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
