swnewsmedia.com
Control of Minnesota Legislature could fall to the suburbs
Roughly 10% of the races for the Minnesota House and Senate will decide which party controls each chamber of the state Legislature — voting patterns that have held true for more than a decade. That means Republicans and Democrats are scrambling for advantage in about two dozen of the...
swnewsmedia.com
Season ends for Burnsville tandem on the state doubles court
Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowlby define what being a multi-sport athlete is all about. Bruha, who will play Division II basketball next winter at Minot State University, and Bowlby, who has verbally committed to play Division I hockey on the East Coast at Sacred Heart University, are not bad tennis players either.
swnewsmedia.com
Hunting safety starts and ends with some personal responsibility
With many hunting seasons underway, and about 400,000 hunters set to converge on the state’s fields and woods for the Nov. 5 firearms deer opener. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters there’s no such thing as a successful hunt if it isn’t safe.
swnewsmedia.com
Three get through to state for the Blaze on the Section 3AAA trails
The Burnsville cross country teams will be represented at the Class 3A state meet. The Blaze qualified three runners at the Section 3AAA competition Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course. Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte qualified in the girls' 5,000-meter race finishing fifth overall with a time of 19:20.5.
swnewsmedia.com
Section football: Chanhassen to face Mankato West in 2AAAAA championship
As the leaves drop to the ground and the temperature immediately dips when the sun goes down, the high school football postseason is here with some exciting action from area teams. Section 2AAAAA.
swnewsmedia.com
Plenty of progress made on the spike court for the Jaguars
The Jordan volleyball team took positive steps forward this fall under first-year coach Sarah Attig. The Jaguars finished with 13-14 overall record, including a 3-2 mark in the Wright County East Conference. Attig came into the season hoping her team would be more competitive in matches and grow as the season went on after last year's 3-23 campaign.
swnewsmedia.com
Another quick exit for Burnsville on the postseason gridiron
The Burnsville football team was no match for the defending Class 6A state champion Oct. 28. Second-seeded Lakeville South ran over the seventh-seeded Blaze in the first round of the playoffs, rushing for 302 yards in a 52-6 home victory. It was Burnsville's fifth straight loss in the opening round.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan High School puts the arts on display
Jordan High School put the performing arts on full display last week, showcasing the school’s choirs and bands with a series of concerts. First up were the vocalists, who played a pair of shows led by director Katie McKnight on Monday, Oct. 24. The Concert Choir, Bass Chorus, Treble Choir and A Cappella groups performed, along with a combined choir that opened and closed the show.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan wins playoff opener, then falls to the No. 1 seed
The Jordan football team couldn't pull off the big upset in the Section 2AAAA semifinals Oct. 29. Top-seeded Hutchinson rushed for 344 yards and eight touchdowns in a 52-7 win over the fourth-seeded Hubmen. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A poll, led 38-0 at the break.
