San Antonio-based retail giant H-E-B announced Wednesday that it plans to open a new location in North Fort Worth, reports NBC DFW. The store will open on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. H-E-B tailors its product offerings specific to the geographic area of each store, so no two H-E-B locations are exactly the same, which sets the chain apart from competitors like Kroger, which has an existing store located just across the street from the new H-E-B location.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO