Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
How to Relocate with Professional Movers Grapevine?Toby KiernanGrapevine, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Artist Depicts Dallas’ Ghosts
Dallas artist Brad Ford Smith recaptures the unlikely ghosts of Dallas’ history. Through pen and ink drawings with a touch of watercolor, Smith hopes to bring permanence to the ephemeral. Dallas is famous for its sleek metallic urban aesthetic. In contrast to the Victorian houses of the antebellum South...
dallasexpress.com
Crime Scores Averaging Higher Than Last Year
With 10 months in the books and the end of the year rapidly approaching, law-breaking stat numbers continue to increase. Thus far, the City of Dallas is showing an overall Crime Score increase for the year. From January through October this year, the City of Dallas’ monthly Crime Score (using...
dallasexpress.com
Buying a House in Dallas at 7% Interest
As interest rates soar over 7%, future Dallas homebuyers must grapple with how this affects their bottom line. Many potential homebuyers may decide to forego buying a house and rent instead of locking into 20-year high prime mortgage rates. Though rates are high at the moment, there are still some...
dallasexpress.com
Flashing Lights Installed to Make Dallas Intersection Safer
An uptick in accidents has driven local leaders, police, and residents to celebrate the installation on Sunday of rapid flashing lights at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and North Munger Boulevard, reports NBC DFW. Residents of the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas say that particular intersection is dangerous...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Serves Savory Memories
The Dallas-Fort Worth community enjoyed some firehouse chili at the Fort Worth Firefighter’s Sixth Annual Chili Cook-off. The cook-off went from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 29 at General Worth Square, on 900 Main St. in Fort Worth. The Dallas Express was on hand to taste-test some...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
dallasexpress.com
Local Nonprofit Gifts Students Winter Coats
Fort Worth Elementary School Students recently received 95 coats from a local coat drive. The coat drive was operated by the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth and began on September 11. Members of the club donated 95 coats to Harlean Beal Elementary School. The Junior Woman’s Club was...
dallasexpress.com
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
dallasexpress.com
Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Review
October is often associated with cooler weather, autumn leaves, fall festivals, Halloween, and pumpkin spice everything, but it is also notable for one other important reason: It is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Since the early 1980s, the National Down Syndrome Society has designated the month of October as an opportunity...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open Locally in 2024
San Antonio-based retail giant H-E-B announced Wednesday that it plans to open a new location in North Fort Worth, reports NBC DFW. The store will open on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. H-E-B tailors its product offerings specific to the geographic area of each store, so no two H-E-B locations are exactly the same, which sets the chain apart from competitors like Kroger, which has an existing store located just across the street from the new H-E-B location.
dallasexpress.com
New DISD Superintendent Critiqued for Prior Job Performance
Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees hired a familiar face to assume the superintendent post this academic year: Stephanie Elizalde. No stranger to Dallas, Elizalde previously served in several administrative roles at DISD, including chief school officer and director of mathematics in the district’s teaching and learning division.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Sees Boost in September Permit Activity
Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) released its monthly permit activity report for September, showing an increase in the number of residential building permits created as well as a rise in the average number of days to issue. Considering the City’s backlog of residential building permits and its slow-moving process,...
dallasexpress.com
TCU Remains Undefeated, Conquers West Virginia 41-31
Texas Christian University kept the good times going on October 29 with a 41-31 victory over West Virginia, remaining undefeated in first place in the Big 12. Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan had a monstrous day against a suspect Mountaineers defense that allowed the TCU offense to uncork for 494 yards.
dallasexpress.com
Community Walk Raises Awareness for Suicide Prevention
Out of the Darkness DFW Metro Walk is an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) event to raise awareness, allowing communities affected by suicide across the DFW Metroplex to come together. The event took place on Saturday, October 29, at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers baseball...
dallasexpress.com
New Superintendent Hits the Ground Running
Fort Worth Independent School District’s (FWISD) new superintendent is making the rounds and surveying her district’s schools following an alarming report that only 36% of public school students within the city limits are performing at grade level, as previously reported in The Dallas Express. Superintendent Angélica Ramsey is...
dallasexpress.com
Euthanasia Rates Rise at Dallas Animal Services
Dallas Animal Services have seen an 86% spike in euthanasia for the fiscal year compared to last year, causing worries to mount as an uptick in dog bites and staffing shortages plaguing the department. “I keep reading on Facebook and Nextdoor that 311 calls are not being answered by Animal...
dallasexpress.com
Cyberattack on Local Ambulance Network Delays Response Times
After a cyberattack on the computer network utilized by MedStar Mobile Healthcare, ambulance wait times were as long as an hour in some cases last week in more than a dozen cities in Tarrant County. The attack, which was discovered on October 20, left computer systems disconnected. Dispatchers were forced...
dallasexpress.com
Motorcycle Gang Member Gets Decades in Prison
Motorcycle gang member Nathaniel David McCurdy was sentenced to 50 years behind bars, according to an announcement from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office issued on Wednesday. The sentencing followed a jury’s decision to find McCurdy, 37, guilty of the fatal stabbing of Christopher Johnson, 29, outside a...
dallasexpress.com
Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter
State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
Comments / 0