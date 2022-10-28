Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
How to Relocate with Professional Movers Grapevine?Toby KiernanGrapevine, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cyberattack on Local Ambulance Network Delays Response Times
After a cyberattack on the computer network utilized by MedStar Mobile Healthcare, ambulance wait times were as long as an hour in some cases last week in more than a dozen cities in Tarrant County. The attack, which was discovered on October 20, left computer systems disconnected. Dispatchers were forced...
Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Review
October is often associated with cooler weather, autumn leaves, fall festivals, Halloween, and pumpkin spice everything, but it is also notable for one other important reason: It is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Since the early 1980s, the National Down Syndrome Society has designated the month of October as an opportunity...
Local City Unveils Christmas Tree on Halloween
Christmas has been coming early for decades in Grapevine, Texas. This Halloween around noon, Grapevine began assembling on a lavish Christmas tree even before young children in costumes had gone door-to-door collecting candy from neighbors. Moreover, Santa himself, accompanied by two reindeer, was seen perched atop the local Reilly-Chance Home...
‘Secure Protocol’ Implemented at Area Schools During Car Chase
The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office arrested at least one person in relation to a stolen car pursuit near a public school Monday morning. According to a memo sent out to parents from Rockwall ISD, Maurine Cain Middle School and Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary were briefly placed on a “secure protocol” for ten minutes due to unrelated police activity taking place near Cain Middle School.
Local Nonprofit Gifts Students Winter Coats
Fort Worth Elementary School Students recently received 95 coats from a local coat drive. The coat drive was operated by the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth and began on September 11. Members of the club donated 95 coats to Harlean Beal Elementary School. The Junior Woman’s Club was...
Flashing Lights Installed to Make Dallas Intersection Safer
An uptick in accidents has driven local leaders, police, and residents to celebrate the installation on Sunday of rapid flashing lights at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and North Munger Boulevard, reports NBC DFW. Residents of the historic Swiss Avenue neighborhood in East Dallas say that particular intersection is dangerous...
Euthanasia Rates Rise at Dallas Animal Services
Dallas Animal Services have seen an 86% spike in euthanasia for the fiscal year compared to last year, causing worries to mount as an uptick in dog bites and staffing shortages plaguing the department. “I keep reading on Facebook and Nextdoor that 311 calls are not being answered by Animal...
Study: Misguided Government Policies Worsen Homelessness
Homelessness and vagrancy have drastically increased over recent years, reaching critical levels in many major cities, including Dallas and Fort Worth. According to a new report from The Center on Wealth & Poverty at the Discovery Institute, the total number of homeless and vagrant people across the nation “is approaching 1.2 million, not the half a million number that is frequently cited by media sources.”
Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter
State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
Dallas College to Train 1,571 Construction Workers
Dallas College is looking to upskill 1,571 people in the construction industry. This program is backed by a $3.5 million grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pyeper Wilkins, vice chancellor of workforce and advancement at Dallas College, explained to The Dallas Morning News that the program is oriented towards construction because “everything is built on construction.” She added that the sector is struggling most with the tight labor market and employers want to recruit a pool of candidates who can do the job.
Business Leader Worries Dallas’ Minimum Wage Will Be Imposed on Private Sector
(The Center Square) – The city of Dallas raised the minimum wage it pays to its employees to $15.50 an hour in 2021 and in its August budget proposed hiking it to $18 in 2023. Annie Spilman, Texas’ state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, thinks the...
New Superintendent Hits the Ground Running
Fort Worth Independent School District’s (FWISD) new superintendent is making the rounds and surveying her district’s schools following an alarming report that only 36% of public school students within the city limits are performing at grade level, as previously reported in The Dallas Express. Superintendent Angélica Ramsey is...
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
Dallas Officers Assisting Driver Struck by Passing Vehicle
Two Dallas police officers helping a driver were injured Sunday when a passing SUV crashed into their police cruiser, reports NBC DFW. The officers were on the Dallas North Tollway on October 30 around 2:15 a.m. trying to assist a driver whose car had stalled in the southbound lanes. A...
Crime Scores Averaging Higher Than Last Year
With 10 months in the books and the end of the year rapidly approaching, law-breaking stat numbers continue to increase. Thus far, the City of Dallas is showing an overall Crime Score increase for the year. From January through October this year, the City of Dallas’ monthly Crime Score (using...
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
Motorcycle Gang Member Gets Decades in Prison
Motorcycle gang member Nathaniel David McCurdy was sentenced to 50 years behind bars, according to an announcement from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office issued on Wednesday. The sentencing followed a jury’s decision to find McCurdy, 37, guilty of the fatal stabbing of Christopher Johnson, 29, outside a...
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
H-E-B to Open Locally in 2024
San Antonio-based retail giant H-E-B announced Wednesday that it plans to open a new location in North Fort Worth, reports NBC DFW. The store will open on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. H-E-B tailors its product offerings specific to the geographic area of each store, so no two H-E-B locations are exactly the same, which sets the chain apart from competitors like Kroger, which has an existing store located just across the street from the new H-E-B location.
DFW Firefighter Chili Cook-Off Serves Savory Memories
The Dallas-Fort Worth community enjoyed some firehouse chili at the Fort Worth Firefighter’s Sixth Annual Chili Cook-off. The cook-off went from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 29 at General Worth Square, on 900 Main St. in Fort Worth. The Dallas Express was on hand to taste-test some...
