Dallas College is looking to upskill 1,571 people in the construction industry. This program is backed by a $3.5 million grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Pyeper Wilkins, vice chancellor of workforce and advancement at Dallas College, explained to The Dallas Morning News that the program is oriented towards construction because “everything is built on construction.” She added that the sector is struggling most with the tight labor market and employers want to recruit a pool of candidates who can do the job.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO