Lexington, KY

247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 56, Missouri Western State 38

No. 4 Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 145-12 all-time in exhibition games, including...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
AOL Corp

Kentucky starting guard Sahvir Wheeler leaves exhibition game with injury

A Kentucky men’s basketball team that has dealt with several preseason injuries might have another one added to the list. During Sunday night’s exhibition game between Kentucky and Missouri Western State in Rupp Arena, UK starting guard senior Sahvir Wheeler suffered a hard fall during a drive to the basket in the second half.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's 1st exhibition win

The first Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game of the 2022-23 season is officially in the books. The Wildcats looked sound on defense, but it was an offensive struggle from start to finish. That being said, Kentucky still came away with the 56-38 victory in what was the first of two preseason exhibitions.
LEXINGTON, KY

