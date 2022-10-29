Read full article on original website
Earnestine Kirkwood-Reed
3d ago
Hyundai and Kia need to recall all of these cars and trucks so it want happen again and go on TikTok and fine that person who put it on TikTok and lock him up too
darknofilter
3d ago
Time to ban Tiktok and social media period. Sick of losers calling themselves social media influencers and narcissistic woman thinking their god's gift to humanity. Want to impress me? Get a job! Lol
Monique G.
3d ago
It’s about time this judge started taking these cases seriously. Typically she is known for extremely low bails regardless of the crime.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Arrest made amid spree of vehicle thefts
Cook County Sheriff’s Police have arrested one of two teenage boys suspected of stealing a black 2022 Kia Sportage from the east parking lot at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on the night of Oct. 30, charging him with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of theft.
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CBS Chicago
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man went on ‘significant crime spree’ while on bail for a felony drug case, officials say
A Chicago man went on a weeks-long “significant crime spree” across the North Side while on bail for a felony narcotics case, officials said Tuesday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, is charged with ten felonies, including the vehicular hijacking of a senior citizen, burglaries, and robberies. The incidents began on...
NBC Chicago
Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations
The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
thekatynews.com
Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago
Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
CBS Pittsburgh
Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical. A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said. A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51,...
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
WGN News
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
Driver charged with DUI for Arlington Heights crash that took out train crossing
A driver has been charged with driving under the influence for a Sunday morning crash that severely damaged a train crossing in Arlington Heights.
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
WGN News
City reverses course, won’t see cash from cops after WGN Investigates report
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has reversed itself and won’t seek cash from cops as reimbursement of legal fees related to a lawsuit filed by members of Chicago’s SWAT team. The move follows a WGN Investigates report Oct. 27 that revealed the city’s law department was seeking $185 each from 100 SWAT officers and […]
cwbchicago.com
Man is found shot in crashed car near Aragon Ballroom
A 21-year-old was found shot inside an SUV that crashed near the Aragon Ballroom on Saturday evening. Now, Chicago police are trying to determine if he is a shooting victim, a shooting offender, or both. Officers initially responded to calls of shots fired in the 4400 block of North Magnolia...
Illinois Woman Leaves Store With a Cart Full of Booze, and Pocket Full of Heroin
An Orland Park, Illinois woman walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of booze that she didn't pay for. The funny part of the story, that wasn't really why she was arrested...PATCH. I forget my wallet all the time...I will leave for a store, or work, or...
