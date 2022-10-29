Read full article on original website
Decision 2022: The final countdown
The countdown is on to Election Day on Tuesday. By our count, some 205 races on Central Florida ballots with 432 choices out there. The question now is… are we in for a long night waiting for results, or will everything be decided rather quickly? And what does this all mean for 2024?
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
'Prices are going up drastically': Concerns mounting for businesses amid a diesel fuel shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some North Carolina businesses are expressing major concerns about a diesel shortage after seeing the price of the product continuing to go up. A major fuel supplier is forewarning people about ongoing diesel fuel shortages. This comes at a time when some businesses are seeing a...
Sprint to Election Day: Spectrum News coverage from the campaign trail
The 2022 election season is kicking into high gear as candidates across the state are beginning their final push to gain support. The Election is coming, and the highly contested races for senator and governor have each side traveling the state to ensure that no voter is untouched. What You...
Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase
STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Second week of early voting begins in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
Certified medical marijuana patients may now grow cannabis at home
Whether it’s a morning stroll or warming up for his next marathon, Frank Falvo said part of pregame ritual is marijuana. “If I don’t use it before I run, I cannot run as long. It takes away the pain, the inflammation, it helps me focus. It's great for running," said Falvo, a medical marijuana pharmacist.
HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective
FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats
MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
