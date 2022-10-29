ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

