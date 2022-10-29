Read full article on original website
What to Consider When Buying a Computer
When buying a computer, it can be overwhelming to choose which one is right for you. There are so many options out there, and some can be confusing. Sure, you could go with what’s popular, or what your friends or family have recommended. But if you want to ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible, it’s best to do some research before making a purchase.
Is Your Security Team Using Data-Driven Decisions Making?
Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) is everywhere. Singapore’s DBS bank uses data to provide customers with hyper-personalized insights and recommendations, enabling customers to make smarter financial decisions. Netflix’s entire recommendation engine and creative programming teams follow data to deliver an outstanding user experience. Even Coca-Cola, the 130-year-old beverage company, uses data to eliminate waste from its marketing budget.
EU could force an iPhone App Store change that’s much bigger than USB-C
The European Union has recently passed a bill that will force smartphone makers like Apple to use USB-C as the standard charging port on devices sold in the region. The legislation effectively forces Apple to replace Lightning with USB-C on all future iPhones, not just the EU-bound ones. But the region has another piece of legislation in place that could force Apple to make changes to the iPhone that are even bigger than the USB-C switch. The EU might force Apple to support third-party app stores on the iPhone.
New software allows nonspecialists to intuitively train machines using gestures
Many computer systems that people interact with on a daily basis require knowledge about certain aspects of the world, or models, to work. These systems have to be trained, often needing to learn how to recognize objects from video or image data. This data frequently contains superfluous content that reduces the accuracy of models. So, researchers found a way to incorporate natural hand gestures into the teaching process. This way, users can more easily teach machines about objects, and the machines can also learn more effectively.
Bitcoin Mining Giant Argo Blockchain Gets Negative Cash Flows And Stock Price Dips
Though the crypto winter seems to be over, its impact on Bitcoin and the crypto market still lingers. Several crypto-related firms have gone down the drain over the pressure in the market. Some are still battling to stay afloat despite the forces’ influence while managing their operations. Most companies...
Study urges caution when comparing neural networks to the brain | MIT News
Neural networks, a type of computing system loosely modeled on the organization of the human brain, form the basis of many artificial intelligence systems for applications such speech recognition, computer vision, and medical image analysis. In the field of neuroscience, researchers often use neural networks to try to model the...
Elon Musk and Binance team up to battle Twitter’s bot problem using blockchain
What just happened? The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world has reportedly invested $500 million in Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout. Binance will work with Musk’s teams to develop and incorporate blockchain-based solutions for social media platforms. The partnership allows Binance an excellent opportunity to integrate social media and news into Web3’s envisioned future.
User Privacy and Financial Security Key Principles Guiding CBDC Design Process – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Yi Gang, governor of China’s central bank, the process of designing the country’s digital currency is premised on two principles, the protection of user privacy as well as ensuring “financial security.” To achieve this, the central bank’s role will be limited to managing the digital currency’s “operating system” while the handling of personal transaction information is done by “designated operating institutions.”
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Is a ‘Better Bet’ Than ‘Incredibly Inconvenient’ Gold – Bitcoin News
The Ethereum blockchain co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, insisted in a recent tweet that crypto is a better bet than gold, which is not only inconvenient, but difficult to use as well. While Buterin asserts that such characteristics make gold less appealing, some crypto opponents argued that gold is better, because unlike the Ethereum blockchain, it is not controlled by only a few entities.
Researchers devise smart glass windows that can polarize sunlight for wireless data transmission
The designed setup can transmit data at a rate of 16 kilobits per second for now.
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News
Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
This would be a good time to test your cloud ROI
Enterprises have been moving steadily to the cloud for years, often paying for multiple cloud platforms — and the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated that trend, as businesses closed offices and outsourced their on-prem operations. Now, as the pandemic seemingly winds down and workers are returning to the office, several...
HapticVR Technology As A Means To Facilitate Better Surgical Training
A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery details the benefits of applying HapticVR technology to surgical training. In the study, haptic feedback technology was used alongside non-haptic immersive VR training to assess the impact of the former. The results showed that with the use of...
Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal • TechCrunch
The city had earlier proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for their development,” it said.
Microsoft Outlook really wants to help you to focus on your work
Microsoft is looking to help users get some peace and quiet to be productive thanks to a new Outlook update. The email client is introducing “Focus Time”, which will allow users to silence all notifications for a set period of time, allowing them to power through those vital tasks.
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
Smart windows that can polarize sunlight could offer a low energy alternative to Wi-Fi
Sunshine streaming through a window could be directly harnessed for wireless data transmission to electronic devices. KAUST researchers have designed a smart glass system that can modulate the sunlight passing through it, encoding data into the light that can be detected and decoded by devices in the room. The use of sunlight to send data would offer a greener mode of communication compared to conventional Wi-Fi or cellular data transmission.
Crypto services company Blockchain.com opens waitlist for new Visa debit card
Today, crypto services company Blockchain.com, announced the launch of its new Visa debit card. With the Blockchain.com Visa card, users can spend any crypto in their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees while earning 1% back in crypto on all purchases. Key Features:. Works like a debit card â Pay from crypto...
A career in biochemistry unfolds | MIT News
Rita Anoh’s first exposure to college-level research was not something she recognized as a path she could follow. While in high school, the daughter of Anoh’s Advanced Placement biology teacher presented a poster to her class about what she was working on in graduate school. “At the time, actually, it did not click to me what she was presenting,” Anoh laughs. “Because I didn’t know that you could do research as such, I just didn’t put it together.”
