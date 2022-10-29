ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

It's not often we get a "Game of the Century" in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football slate could give us just that as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced

The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN.  One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

Auburn's Cadillac Williams to make head-coaching debut vs. Mississippi St.

Auburn interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will hope to salvage the Tigers' season, beginning with a game at slumping Mississippi State on Saturday night in Starkville, Miss. Williams, who was in his fourth season of coaching the Tigers' running backs, replaced Bryan Harsin after he was dismissed on Monday after...
AUBURN, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

