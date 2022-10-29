Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry posts 31-point double-double in OT loss Saturday
Stephen Curry scored 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-13 3P, 8-8 FT) with 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal across 39 minutes in Golden State’s 120-113 OT loss to the Hornets on Saturday. . Fantasy Impact:. Curry recorded his first double-double of the season thanks to a season-high 11 rebounds....
Steve Nash fired by Nets on Tuesday
Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Woj notes that the decision was ultimately mutual between the Nets and their former head coach. Jacque Vaughn is expected to take over in the interim. Turmoil has been brewing for some time in Brooklyn and dating back to the Summer when superstar forward Kevin Durant expressed his apparent desire for Nash to no longer be the head coach of the team. Nothing has gone right since, and the Nets are off to a putrid 2-5 record fueled by a fossilized Ben Simmons and amid continued controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. All things considered, Nash probably won't be crying over this spilled milk anytime soon. He should have future opportunities to coach elsewhere. Jacque Vaughn on the other hand is going to have his mitts abundantly full- we all wish him the best of luck.
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans with 22 points in win Sunday
CJ McCollum scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3P, 0-0 FT) with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 32 minutes in New Orleans’ 112-91 win against the Clippers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. McCollum lead New Orleans in scoring in Sunday’s win and sank a season-high four three-pointers....
Dean Wade scores 22 points in win against Knicks
Dean Wade scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), with four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 121-108 win over the Knicks. The 25-year-old was scorching hot Sunday, as he knocked down six threes on his way to a career high in points in a game. Fantasy managers should not expect this type of performance from the Kansas State product any time in the near future, but he can be looked at as a potential value in DFS lineups as long as Darius Garland is absent from the rotation.
Kevin Durant dominates in win over the Pacers
Kevin Durant totaled 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in the Nets’ 116-109 win over the Pacers on Monday. Kevin Durant dominated in the Nets’ win over the Pacers, scoring 36.0 points while contributing to every performance category of the stat-sheet. He has scored 30.0 or more points in five of his last seven games and seems to be finding his groove as the team battles through some initial obstacles early this season. Durant is an elite talent and an elite fantasy asset for your fantasy lineups in all formats. However, remain creative in identifying value for your roster construction if rostering him, as he will undoubtedly come with a luxurious price tag, especially if he continues to play toward and above his ceiling.
Donovan Mitchell records massive double-double in win
Donovan Mitchell dropped 38 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Cavaliers’ 121-108 win over the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. The former All-Star continued his hot streak Sunday, scoring at least 30 points yet again –...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stellar again in win over Magic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Magic for 34 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3P, 10-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 33 minutes on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. SGA helped lead the Thunder to their fourth straight win on Tuesday, and quite frankly he...
NFL Week 8 Player Prop Bet Odds, Picks & Predictions
At our sports betting website, BettingPros, we compiled several projection sources to come up with consensus projections. We then compared these projections to the prop bet odds from the sportsbooks to give you the best prop bet picks. View the best player prop bets for this week’s slate with our NFL Prop Bet Cheat Sheet.
Zack Moss traded to Indianapolis Colts
Moss got traded to Indianapolis as part of a big trade that also sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. Moss, who was a third-round selection for the Bills in 2020's draft, has been underwhelming in his tenure with the team and has been needing a change in scenery. He will now battle for the RB2 spot in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor, and he may end up having fantasy value as a handcuff or weekly streamer in deeper leagues.
Luka Doncic drops season-high 44 points in win
Luka Doncic scored 44 points (17-26 FG, 2-9 3P, 8-14 FT) with three rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 37 minutes in Dallas’ 114-105 win over the Magic on Sunday. Doncic finished with a season-high 44 points but failed to reach double-figures in any other category for the first time since the first game of the season. Doncic is pacing the NBA in the early goings averaging 36.7 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. His old free throw shooting reared its ugly head on Sunday, as his night could have been even better if he had shot better than 57% from the charity stripe. Other than that, Doncic’s managers don’t have much they can complain about nearly two weeks into the season.
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
Trevor Zegras scores a brace in win
Zegras looked great in both the box score and on the highlight reel, as both of his goals were awe-inspiring. The hot start to the season sees Zegras atop the team lead with six goals in his first nine games, and with all signs pointing to a breakout campaign, he remains one of the few Ducks needing to be universally rostered and started with confidence.
Colts release OC Marcus Brady following Week 8 loss
Colts' owner Jim Irsay announced that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady following their 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. (Jim Irsay on Twitter) This move hardly comes as a shocker, as the Colts have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season and Brady now becomes the newest fall guy for Irsay and company. Whoever steps in to call plays for the team next will have to deal with inexperienced Sam Ehlinger under center, as he is expected to start for the remainder of the year. HC Frank Reich needs to be firmly considered on the hot seat, as it is clear Irsay is becoming more and more impatient with his underachieving team.
Ilya Samsonov allows four goals in Saturday's loss to Kings
Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.
Week 8 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Bengals at Browns) PREMIUM
Sadly, the Bengals received bad news about Ja’Marr Chase‘s hip. He’s sidelined for a few weeks. Still, they’re favored on the road against the reeling Browns. Cinci’s offense was highly consolidated with Chase. So, his absence could open up a few more opportunities for ancillary selections. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett makes it difficult to get excited about Cleveland’s offense. Yet, a few players are worth a look on this showdown slate.
Cooper Kupp (ankle) considered day-to-day
Kupp sustained a low-ankle sprain in the final minutes of the team's blowout loss to the 49ers. It was a scary sight for fantasy managers, but luckily the injury was minor and he should be okay. There's a chance he doesn't play this week or plays at less than 100%, and this is a situation fantasy managers should keep tabs on.
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
Foster Moreau leads Raiders in targets in Week 8 loss
Was targeted nine times on Sunday, he caught six of them for 31 yards during the Raiders loss to the Saints. Moreau was one of the lone bright spots in the Raiders' offense during their worst offensive game of the season. The backup tight end was thrust into the starting role after Darren Waller was inactive, however, once Waller returns to the lineup Moreau will not hold much fantasy relevance. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the health of Waller before deciding if Moreau is a worthwhile streaming option in Week 9 when the Raiders take on the Jaguars.
Terry McLaurin eclipses century mark in Commanders' Week 8 win
Terry McLaurin caught six of his eight targets for 113 yards, including a key 33-yard grab to set up the Commanders' go-ahead score in Week 8. McLaurin continues to perform well with Taylor Heinicke under center, and the fourth-year wideout had another great outing in Week 8. The former Mr. Football award winner in the state of Indiana had one of his best outings of the season in his return to his home state and should be considered a strong WR2 play moving forward. With Heinicke slated to start again in Week 9, he and McLaurin will have another opportunity to build on their momentum against the Vikings.
Rashod Bateman expected to miss multiple weeks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that WR Rashod Bateman's foot injury is worse than originally anticipated, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bateman missed multiple weeks of action before returning, but he got injured...
