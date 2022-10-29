Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Woj notes that the decision was ultimately mutual between the Nets and their former head coach. Jacque Vaughn is expected to take over in the interim. Turmoil has been brewing for some time in Brooklyn and dating back to the Summer when superstar forward Kevin Durant expressed his apparent desire for Nash to no longer be the head coach of the team. Nothing has gone right since, and the Nets are off to a putrid 2-5 record fueled by a fossilized Ben Simmons and amid continued controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. All things considered, Nash probably won't be crying over this spilled milk anytime soon. He should have future opportunities to coach elsewhere. Jacque Vaughn on the other hand is going to have his mitts abundantly full- we all wish him the best of luck.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO