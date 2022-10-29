Americans under 21 first voted 50 years ago. It didn't go as expected.

Read full article on original website
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
Today in History: November 2, Washington's Farewell Address
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2022. There are 59 days left in the year. On Nov. 2, 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. On this date:. In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj....
Gov. Baker appeals to feds for more help with migrants
Gov. Charlie Baker wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday, urging the Biden administration to do more to help states like Massachusetts support migrants seeking asylum and arriving from countries like Haiti. The governor took issue with what...
Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal" activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia...
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student at Boston's Northeastern University, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud seldom mentioned he was a member of Saudi Arabia's sprawling royal family, friends say. He avoided talking about Saudi politics, focusing on his studies, career plans and love of soccer. But after a...
Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching
Inside the command center for the U.S. Capitol Police, a handful of officers were going through their routines early Friday morning, cycling through live feeds from the department's 1,800 cameras used to monitor the nearby Capitol complex as well as some points beyond, when an officer stopped. On a screen showing a darkened street nearly 3,000 miles away, police lights were flashing outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), officials say.
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
Brian Dahle is a more serious candidate than Newsom's past foes. It isn't mattering.
"I'm working with what I have available, and I'm doing all the things you do when you don't have enough money."
Details from new FBI documents paint picture of attack on Paul Pelosi
A newly released criminal complaint from the FBI contains previously undisclosed details about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Frenzied internet history gives window into Pelosi assault suspect David DePape
The internet history of the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home shows an obsession with far-right media and conspiracy theories ranging from the Great Reset to QAnon.
