Get $70 off the Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ telescope

If you're looking for a way to get into astronomy or looking for something to inspire a budding stargazer, grabbing $70 off the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope could be exactly what you're looking for.

The $70 discount is a pretty good deal as it's the lowest price we've seen for this scope for a while and it's a worthwhile model. Celestron AstroMaster telescopes feature in our guides for best telescopes for beginners and budget telescopes under $500 . On top of that, there are a number of specs that make this telescope worth getting, even if it wasn't on sale.

If you want to check out more great telescopes and discounts, we have round-ups for the best telescopes and telescope deals on the market. Here though, we're highlighting a good discount on a Newtonian reflector that features fully coated optics, a number of accessories and access to software that has a database with information on 36,000 targets and printable maps.

Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ Newtonian Reflector Telescope $349.95 $275.15 on Amazon .

Save $70 on a Newtonian reflector telescope that's well-suited for those without much stargazing experience. For your money, you're getting a 130mm objective lens, fully coated glass optics, an adjustable tripod, a red dot finder scope, two eyepieces and access to the Starry Night Software. View Deal

So the $70 discount on the AstroMaster 130EQ is a good one but why? What about the specs that make it worth getting? Well, this Newtonian reflector telescope has a 130mm objective lens, a 1000mm focal length and features fully coated glass optics, meaning plenty of light passes through and the optics are of high quality so you can view your night sky targets clearly and with ease.

There's also a host of accessories included that add to the value for money in this telescope. You get two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm) for enhanced viewing and comfort, an adjustable tripod, a red-dot finderscope to make locating targets easier and access to the Starry Night software. The software features a database of information on 36,000 targets as well as printable night sky maps.

There's a lot to like here about this telescope and the fact that it's on sale makes it all the more appealing. high-quality optics, crystal clear views of planets, nebulas, stars and more and a host of accessories means it's easy to use and the extras help those who haven't had much previous experience, this is a deal on a telescope that's not so easily passed up.

