Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Navajo Nation leaders introduce two new initiatives to address missing and murdered Diné relatives
Isaiah Meza stands near his family at the state Capitol on May 5, 2022, during speeches made for National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day. The 6-year-old had a red hand painted over his mouth, a symbol of solidarity with missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror/University of Arizona.
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns
All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
newsfromthestates.com
First ever convictions under invasive species laws hit crawfish company
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first ever criminal convictions under the state’s invasive species law, Chapter NR 40. In this case, the species was imported red swamp crayfish, native to the southern U.S. Red swamp crayfish, however, are not native to northern states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortions rose in N.J. after Roe v. Wade fell, new study shows
Abortions rose 7% in New Jersey after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, even as they fell 6% nationally, a study found. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Legal abortions have risen 7% in New Jersey since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in...
newsfromthestates.com
Walz: Minnesota is envy of the nation, still has room to grow
Minnesota governor Tim Walz speaks in the State Capitol building in St. Paul Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Just 62 days after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order to Minnesotans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police. Civil unrest ensued and a Minneapolis police precinct was torched.
newsfromthestates.com
Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location
TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
newsfromthestates.com
Rainy Day funds solid nationally but fortunes may change
Five states had funds for more than 100 operating days, with Wyoming’s fund covering 349.6 days. (Pew Charitable Trusts) Indiana’s surplus might seem massive but the state could operate only 33 days using nothing but rainy day funds — lower than the national median of 42.5 days, according to 2022 data analyzed by Pew Charitable Trusts.
newsfromthestates.com
Veterans Day program to commemorate cornerstone laid at Nebraska State Capitol 100 years ago
LINCOLN — This year’s Veterans Day program at the State Capitol will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at the Capitol honoring “those who fell in the service of their country.”. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year
Kim Evans, Director of Family Support Division, speaks at a media event Aug. 26, alongside Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Social Services (left) and Patrick Luebbering, chief financial officer of the Department of Social Services (right) (photo by Clara Bates/Missouri Independent). Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid...
newsfromthestates.com
For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture
ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
newsfromthestates.com
Growing Latino community looks to increase vote share, political power in Michigan
Freddy Diaz, also known as “South West Freddy,” a first-generation Mexican American created this mural on Detroit's west side in 2020 to reach other people of color and first-time voters. | Ken Coleman. As Michigan’s Latino population grows, Asa Zuccaro said the state’s leading political parties should strengthen...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. This is one of the "Don't Vote" signs on the corner of Chinden and Linder roads in Meridian. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun)
newsfromthestates.com
Oregonians favor environmental protection, candidates who will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, survey finds
Wind farms, like this one near the Washington-Oregon border, help lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a prime cause of climate change. (Bob White/Flickr) Most Oregonians would prioritize protecting the environment to spur economic growth, rather than rolling back environmental regulations on companies, according to a new survey. Most also said...
newsfromthestates.com
$200 million for housing infrastructure in holding pattern
Houses under construction on Oct. 28, 2022 in Harrisburg, SD. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota developers hoping to access $200 million in infrastructure funding to fill a 10,000-home gap in workforce housing will have another winter to wait. The reason? Lawmakers passed a bill last winter intended to encourage...
newsfromthestates.com
Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines
• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
newsfromthestates.com
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
Students applying for spring or fall 2023 at Norfolk State University will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores. A growing number of colleges are making the tests optional for admission. The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources...
newsfromthestates.com
What’s the real cost of charter school tuition in Pa.? It’s more than you think | Opinion
In 1990, two US senators, citing $436 hammers and $640 toilet seats, urged the Defense Department to audit its purchasing records to determine whether the prices were reasonable in comparison to commercial market costs. And in 2018, a top US senator wanted to know how the Pentagon ended up paying...
Comments / 0