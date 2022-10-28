Homeless man who burglarized the Hobbs campaign allegedly stole camera and computer equipment

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. This is one of the "Don't Vote" signs on the corner of Chinden and Linder roads in Meridian. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun)

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO