Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines
• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources...
First ever convictions under invasive species laws hit crawfish company
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first ever criminal convictions under the state’s invasive species law, Chapter NR 40. In this case, the species was imported red swamp crayfish, native to the southern U.S. Red swamp crayfish, however, are not native to northern states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
The feds have detailed imaging of NM fire damage, but they won’t hand it over, victims say
A burned fence pictured in early September delineates private forestland burned in the government-caused Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Some of those with damaged forests say they're facing an unnecessary hurdle getting a detailed public record that would help them apply for aid. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Scott...
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire
Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio (R) rallies volunteers before an afternoon of canvassing in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd). It’s a race that might get lost in all the personalities campaigning in Pennsylvania this season, but western Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is not any less...
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate
Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan
The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
People in the South Valley cast early ballots, as Haaland stops in to help turn out the vote
Gabe Vasquez, a candidate for CD2 in New Mexico, walks with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland into the N.M. Democrats' South Valley headquarters for a canvassing event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Off a road lined with gold-leafed cottonwood trees, the parking lots...
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion (Brandon Bell/Getty Images).
Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence
Nine PAC was launched during an event on Aug. 13, 2022, in Colorado Springs by former U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer, in peach shirt, and former collegiate swimmer, Riley Gaines, left of Bremer. Also pictured is U.S. House candidate Erik Aadland, right. (Photo by Heidi Beedle, courtesy of Colorado Times Recorder)
What’s the real cost of charter school tuition in Pa.? It’s more than you think | Opinion
In 1990, two US senators, citing $436 hammers and $640 toilet seats, urged the Defense Department to audit its purchasing records to determine whether the prices were reasonable in comparison to commercial market costs. And in 2018, a top US senator wanted to know how the Pentagon ended up paying...
Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns
All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy
Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
Veterans Day program to commemorate cornerstone laid at Nebraska State Capitol 100 years ago
LINCOLN — This year’s Veterans Day program at the State Capitol will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at the Capitol honoring “those who fell in the service of their country.”. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the...
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year
Kim Evans, Director of Family Support Division, speaks at a media event Aug. 26, alongside Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Social Services (left) and Patrick Luebbering, chief financial officer of the Department of Social Services (right) (photo by Clara Bates/Missouri Independent). Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid...
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch
Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), the mayor of Wood-Ridge, said he has “enough cushion to get through” the various fiscal challenges for local governments ahead, but worries other municipalities won’t. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey towns and counties face a surfeit of heightened costs on...
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
Cleveland doctor, who said COVID-19 vax makes people magnetic, under state investigation
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testifies before the Ohio House Health Committee on June 8, 2021. During her presentation, she said vaccines are magnetizing to their recipients and "interface" with 5G cell towers. Source: The Ohio Channel. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital...
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
