Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines

• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
First ever convictions under invasive species laws hit crawfish company

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first ever criminal convictions under the state’s invasive species law, Chapter NR 40. In this case, the species was imported red swamp crayfish, native to the southern U.S. Red swamp crayfish, however, are not native to northern states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire

Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio (R) rallies volunteers before an afternoon of canvassing in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd). It’s a race that might get lost in all the personalities campaigning in Pennsylvania this season, but western Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is not any less...
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate

Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan

The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns

All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy

Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year

Kim Evans, Director of Family Support Division, speaks at a media event Aug. 26, alongside Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Social Services (left) and Patrick Luebbering, chief financial officer of the Department of Social Services (right) (photo by Clara Bates/Missouri Independent). Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid...
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch

Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), the mayor of Wood-Ridge, said he has “enough cushion to get through” the various fiscal challenges for local governments ahead, but worries other municipalities won’t. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey towns and counties face a surfeit of heightened costs on...
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
