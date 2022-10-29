ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire

Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio (R) rallies volunteers before an afternoon of canvassing in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd). It’s a race that might get lost in all the personalities campaigning in Pennsylvania this season, but western Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is not any less...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey House races see $15 million in outside spending

A week out from Election Day, outside groups have reported spending $7.7 million on behalf of Democratic and Republican candidates. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Outside spending has poured more than $15 million into New Jersey congressional races with a week remaining until Election Day, and Democratic and Republican...
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
Abortions rose in N.J. after Roe v. Wade fell, new study shows

Abortions rose 7% in New Jersey after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, even as they fell 6% nationally, a study found. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Legal abortions have risen 7% in New Jersey since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lack of compelling races hurts early voting turnout

Campaign signs outside a Memphis poll for the Aug. 4, 2022 primary. (Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht) Early voting turnout for the Nov. 8 election is nearly 45% lower so far than in 2018, mainly because no statewide races are demanding voter attention, political experts say. The Tennessee Secretary of...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate

Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
NEW MEXICO STATE
Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
KANSAS STATE
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan

The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey’s local governments face cost crunch

Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen), the mayor of Wood-Ridge, said he has “enough cushion to get through” the various fiscal challenges for local governments ahead, but worries other municipalities won’t. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey towns and counties face a surfeit of heightened costs on...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy

Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. This is one of the "Don't Vote" signs on the corner of Chinden and Linder roads in Meridian. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies at 55

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean bows his head for a moment of silence as he and others honor the victims of the lives lost in Colorado in 2021 during Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address at the Colorado State Capitol building on Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
COLORADO STATE

