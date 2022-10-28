ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Walz: Minnesota is envy of the nation, still has room to grow

Minnesota governor Tim Walz speaks in the State Capitol building in St. Paul Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Just 62 days after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order to Minnesotans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police. Civil unrest ensued and a Minneapolis police precinct was torched.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

First ever convictions under invasive species laws hit crawfish company

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first ever criminal convictions under the state’s invasive species law, Chapter NR 40. In this case, the species was imported red swamp crayfish, native to the southern U.S. Red swamp crayfish, however, are not native to northern states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire

Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio (R) rallies volunteers before an afternoon of canvassing in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd). It’s a race that might get lost in all the personalities campaigning in Pennsylvania this season, but western Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is not any less...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location

TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

4 statewide measures on ballot, with 2 that would change state Constitution

Secured ballot boxes await processing by workers at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) In November, Oregonians will vote on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation. Groups supporting all...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan

The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy

Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns

All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines

• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy