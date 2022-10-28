Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Walz: Minnesota is envy of the nation, still has room to grow
Minnesota governor Tim Walz speaks in the State Capitol building in St. Paul Thursday, September 17, 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Just 62 days after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order to Minnesotans at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police. Civil unrest ensued and a Minneapolis police precinct was torched.
newsfromthestates.com
First ever convictions under invasive species laws hit crawfish company
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the first ever criminal convictions under the state’s invasive species law, Chapter NR 40. In this case, the species was imported red swamp crayfish, native to the southern U.S. Red swamp crayfish, however, are not native to northern states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
newsfromthestates.com
Growing Latino community looks to increase vote share, political power in Michigan
Freddy Diaz, also known as “South West Freddy,” a first-generation Mexican American created this mural on Detroit's west side in 2020 to reach other people of color and first-time voters. | Ken Coleman. As Michigan’s Latino population grows, Asa Zuccaro said the state’s leading political parties should strengthen...
newsfromthestates.com
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire
Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio (R) rallies volunteers before an afternoon of canvassing in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd). It’s a race that might get lost in all the personalities campaigning in Pennsylvania this season, but western Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, is not any less...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado-based group that targets trans athletes in women’s sports seeks national influence
Nine PAC was launched during an event on Aug. 13, 2022, in Colorado Springs by former U.S. Senate candidate Eli Bremer, in peach shirt, and former collegiate swimmer, Riley Gaines, left of Bremer. Also pictured is U.S. House candidate Erik Aadland, right. (Photo by Heidi Beedle, courtesy of Colorado Times Recorder)
newsfromthestates.com
Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location
TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
newsfromthestates.com
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Reed Hastings, founder, Netflix speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times) Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources...
newsfromthestates.com
4 statewide measures on ballot, with 2 that would change state Constitution
Secured ballot boxes await processing by workers at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) In November, Oregonians will vote on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation. Groups supporting all...
newsfromthestates.com
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan
The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
newsfromthestates.com
What’s wrong with this picture? State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews
Film production is big business in Georgia thanks to the state's generous film tax credit, but economists worry about rising costs and a lack of transparency. Getty Images Creative. Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along...
newsfromthestates.com
Cleveland doctor, who said COVID-19 vax makes people magnetic, under state investigation
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testifies before the Ohio House Health Committee on June 8, 2021. During her presentation, she said vaccines are magnetizing to their recipients and "interface" with 5G cell towers. Source: The Ohio Channel. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital...
newsfromthestates.com
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion (Brandon Bell/Getty Images).
newsfromthestates.com
The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy
Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
newsfromthestates.com
‘A lot is at stake.’ Pa. Democrats show up to stump for Fetterman ahead of Nov. 8
Ariana Capptauber door-knocked for now-President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 general election, but this weekend was her first time going door-to-door for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman. Capptauber, excited and nervous for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, was one of more than 100 volunteers who turned out...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
newsfromthestates.com
Controversial Youngkin comments on Pelosi attack and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t back down from a controversial stump-speech comment he made about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” the governor said.—Washington Post.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns
All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
newsfromthestates.com
Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines
• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
Comments / 0