Maine on forefront of looming national PFAS crisis, Pingree warns
All four members of Maine’s federal delegation are co-sponsoring a new bill allowing states to use federal funds to expand PFAS testing, compensate farmers for lost income,” and monitor adverse health outcomes for people affected by the so-called “forever chemicals. The delegation’s proposal was modeled off a...
Navajo Nation leaders introduce two new initiatives to address missing and murdered Diné relatives
Isaiah Meza stands near his family at the state Capitol on May 5, 2022, during speeches made for National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day. The 6-year-old had a red hand painted over his mouth, a symbol of solidarity with missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror/University of Arizona.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. This is one of the "Don't Vote" signs on the corner of Chinden and Linder roads in Meridian. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun)
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
The key words and missing definition in the Noem airplane controversy
Gov. Kristi Noem showed this image of a state-owned airplane in 2021 when she proposed selling two older planes and buying a newer one as part of her annual budget proposal. (Image from Gov. Noem's FY22 Budget Slides) When authorities announced the conclusion of a recent investigation into Gov. Kristi...
Oregonians favor environmental protection, candidates who will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, survey finds
Wind farms, like this one near the Washington-Oregon border, help lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a prime cause of climate change. (Bob White/Flickr) Most Oregonians would prioritize protecting the environment to spur economic growth, rather than rolling back environmental regulations on companies, according to a new survey. Most also said...
How Proposal 2 would change voting and elections in Michigan
The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. While it may not be getting the attention that Proposal 3, or Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA), is receiving, supporters of Proposal 2, or Promote the Vote (PTV), believe the very nature of being able to cast a ballot is at stake on Nov. 8.
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines
• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post. • Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort...
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate
Left: U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez speaks at an event in Albuquerque for victims of the fire in northern New Mexico in late September just before Congress approved billions for compensation, aid and recovery. Right: Alexis Martinez Johnson, Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, at the All Pueblo Council of Governors forum in mid-October. (Photos by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM)
Text messages direct Kansas voters to wrong polling location
TOPEKA — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday not to be fooled by text messages directing them to the wrong polling location. Schwab and voter advocates stressed the need to verify polling location with state and local officials. Voters can find their polling location through the Secretary of State website.
Thompson Divide protections are just as significant as Camp Hale designation
An aerial view of Assignation Ridge in the Thompson Divide area of Colorado. (Courtesy of EcoFlight) On Oct. 12, Coloradans were given a reason to celebrate: President Joe Biden designated the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado. That same morning, before Air Force One touched down in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the Department of the Interior received a proposal for a 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide area. If approved, the withdrawal would conserve nearly 225,000 acres in Western Colorado for 20 years by prohibiting new mining and oil and gas drilling projects.
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies at 55
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean bows his head for a moment of silence as he and others honor the victims of the lives lost in Colorado in 2021 during Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address at the Colorado State Capitol building on Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
$200 million for housing infrastructure in holding pattern
Houses under construction on Oct. 28, 2022 in Harrisburg, SD. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota developers hoping to access $200 million in infrastructure funding to fill a 10,000-home gap in workforce housing will have another winter to wait. The reason? Lawmakers passed a bill last winter intended to encourage...
Growing Latino community looks to increase vote share, political power in Michigan
Freddy Diaz, also known as “South West Freddy,” a first-generation Mexican American created this mural on Detroit's west side in 2020 to reach other people of color and first-time voters. | Ken Coleman. As Michigan’s Latino population grows, Asa Zuccaro said the state’s leading political parties should strengthen...
People in the South Valley cast early ballots, as Haaland stops in to help turn out the vote
Gabe Vasquez, a candidate for CD2 in New Mexico, walks with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland into the N.M. Democrats' South Valley headquarters for a canvassing event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Off a road lined with gold-leafed cottonwood trees, the parking lots...
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
Indiana's gas prices tick up in November due to state sales tax on fuel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year.
For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture
ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
Secretary of state candidate’s request for more election observers denied
“Gavel,” a sculpture by Andrew F. Scott, outside the Supreme Court of Ohio. Credit: Sam Howzit / Creative Commons. An independent Ohio Secretary of State candidate who wanted a rule change regarding election observers has had her request denied by the Ohio Supreme Court. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras challenged a...
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources...
