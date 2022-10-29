ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

joeinsider.com

District volleyball: Constantine sweeps White Pigeon

Constantine hosted and defeated White Pigeon 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 in Monday’s first round district 80 volleyball match. The Falcons improve to 26-14-4 overall with the win while the Chiefs close the year at 11-15-3. “Sucks to lose and hate seeing our season come to an end,” said WP coach...
CONSTANTINE, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early

During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
LAWRENCE, MI
WZZM 13

La'Darius Jefferson suspended by Western Michigan football

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Maction begins this week, but one Western Michigan football player will not make the trek to Ohio for the Broncos' matchup with Bowling Green. Western Michigan running back La'Darius Jefferson is now suspended by the team. Broncos head coach Tim Lester announced the news in his Monday morning press conference.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
abc57.com

New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
MISHAWAKA, IN
1077 WRKR

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
KALAMAZOO, MI

