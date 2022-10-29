Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
High School Volleyball PRO
Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Berrien Springs High School volleyball team will have a game with Niles High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fsfreepressonline.com
NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early
During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
WZZM 13
La'Darius Jefferson suspended by Western Michigan football
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Maction begins this week, but one Western Michigan football player will not make the trek to Ohio for the Broncos' matchup with Bowling Green. Western Michigan running back La'Darius Jefferson is now suspended by the team. Broncos head coach Tim Lester announced the news in his Monday morning press conference.
joeinsider.com
District volleyball: Constantine sweeps White Pigeon
Constantine hosted and defeated White Pigeon 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 in Monday’s first round district 80 volleyball match. The Falcons improve to 26-14-4 overall with the win while the Chiefs close the year at 11-15-3. “Sucks to lose and hate seeing our season come to an end,” said WP coach...
joeinsider.com
District Volleyball Gallery: Mendon versus Athens
Yet again, the district round was the venue for a showdown between top 5 ranked volleyball teams in Division 4. Monday night, Mendon (fourth in the final coaches poll) was ousted by third-ranked Athens in the first round of district #116 at Colon. Athens came away with the sweep; 25-19, 25-11, 25-23. It’s the third straight year that Athens proved to be the road block for the Hornets.
WANE 15
Talented trio at Angola signs for college
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
abc57.com
I-94 reopens Tuesday, U.S. 31 to open this weekend in Benton Township
COLOMA, Mich. - All lanes of I-94 will reopen on Tuesday as crews complete work connecting the interstate to U.S. 31. Crews are finishing U.S. 31 and expect lanes to be open this weekend. When complete, U.S. 31 will connect to I-94 and I-196. Work in this area is part...
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
WWMTCw
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
Iconic Watering Hole in Union City, MI Hits the Market For $400k
It truly is the end of an era-- for real this time. After 47 years running the iconic watering hole, owner Tony Smith and his family have put their beloved bar The Bucket up for sale. After experiencing family illness and the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally come for the Smith family to close this chapter.
51-Year-Old ManDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In The Calhoun County (Calhoun County, MI)
According to the officials a motor vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Marshall Township, Calhoun country. The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near 13 mile road at around 7:40 a.m.
swmichigandining.com
Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court
This fall has been pretty warm which makes for some perfect days to sit outside and drink a beer. I’ve mentioned in several blogs this summer that we’ve spent most Saturday nights at Wings West ice skating. Fall Saturday nights haven’t been much different. A couple of...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Jackson police cruiser
JACKSON, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Saturday night after literally running into law enforcement. A Jackson police officer was on patrol Oct. 29, in a marked police vehicle traveling along E. Washington Avenue when another vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive pulled out in front of him, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Comments / 0