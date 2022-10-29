ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW BRANSON VIDEO: Top Sushi Restaurants in Branson Missouri

This week we look at the TOP SUSHI RESTAURANTS IN BRANSON. When planning your next family vacation in Branson, Missouri, be sure to visit these local favorites!. Mitsu Neko Fusion Cuisine and Sushi Bar in Branson brings Japanese infusion to town. With their unique twist on Sushi and Japanese food, you are sure to find a dish that you will love. They start with only the freshest ingredients to mix delicious melodies of tastes and colors that are sure to delight the senses. A unique taste that must be experienced, you’ll return again and again and find something new with every visit.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America

I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a standoff in north Springfield on Sunday. The Springfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic assault situation in the 2000 block of North Robberson Avenue. The assault victim left the house to call 911. Investigators say...
Boone County man arrested on 2 counts of video voyeurism

A Boone County man has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was contacted at the end of July with concerns of video content on the tablet of 37-year-old William A. Tollett. The victim told authorities she found four videos on the...
