Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Taylor Guilty in Fiery Truck Death

Jill Hardie Taylor was found guilty of second degree murder Monday (today) in Columbus County Superior Court. It took a Columbus County Jury several hours to find her guilty of second degree murder and traffic charges for her role in the fiery 2018 crash that killed Ricky Dale Crocker, a Charlotte commercial trucker who founded a drug rehabilitation ministry. She was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
LELAND, NC

