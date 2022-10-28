Read full article on original website
Taylor Guilty in Fiery Truck Death
Jill Hardie Taylor was found guilty of second degree murder Monday (today) in Columbus County Superior Court. It took a Columbus County Jury several hours to find her guilty of second degree murder and traffic charges for her role in the fiery 2018 crash that killed Ricky Dale Crocker, a Charlotte commercial trucker who founded a drug rehabilitation ministry. She was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison.
Woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal Fayetteville pedestrian crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was charged with felony hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:35 p.m., Fayetteville police officers arrived to a pedestrian hit call at along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle. Officers found Mark E....
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
11-year-old girl rescues family of 7 from house fire in North Carolina, chief says
An 11-year-old saved her six family members when their house caught fire, North Carolina officials say. Kaliyah Harrington, one of five children, was in her room around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, when she realized there was a fire in her family’s house, Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen told McClatchy News.
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said. […]
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol apprehended a man in Robeson County wanted in an early Tuesday afternoon bank robbery. The Fayetteville Police Department said Dennis Wayne Price Jr. robbed a PNC branch at 454 Ramsey St. around 12:30 p.m. Price Jr. entered the bank and...
Classroom fire forces school evacuation; charges pending
A fire in a classroom at Sampson Middle School forced an evacuation of the school and school and police officials said they have identified a
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street. Officers learned a man passed a...
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash near Timmonsville, highway patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:10 p.m. on Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles from Timmonsville, SCHP said. Troopers said a 2019 Kia sedan […]
Car crash into utility pole shuts down lanes on Highway 57 in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Tuesday morning after crews said a car crashed into a utility pole in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Monday to Hwy. 57 and Bright Road. HCFR said no injuries have been reported. Utility crews...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Alexis Nicole Brooks. She has brown hair and dark curly hair. She is five feet and seven inches tall and is about 140 pounds. She may be wearing black leggings. She was last seen on October 26 between 5:30...
Robeson Gunmen Sought
A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: Woman located and safe after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that 59-year-old Kelly Jones Barkley was located and is safe. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Barkley on Monday afternoon, October 31. The BCSO said she was last seen in...
Lake Waccamaw EMS contract ends, other agencies take over coverage
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The next time someone calls 911 in Lake Waccamaw, a different EMS agency will respond. “We’re out,” said former Lake Waccamaw EMS chief Shannon Worrell. “It is what it is.”. As of midnight last night, Lake Waccamaw EMS is no longer contracted...
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
