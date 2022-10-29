ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Something New to Sea

By Michael Tedder
 3 days ago

Some people make a living watching, predicting, and explaining trends while the rest of us just go about living our lives.

We’re not sure why some ideas catch on and hit a Tipping Point, as Malcolm Gladwell might say, and we’re not sure what it might say about the current moment, or if there’s anything deeper going on at all.

But there’s one thing that is certain. By the time your average, fairly busy person with any number of things in their life that they need to pay attention to notices that a thing is all of a sudden a thing, then advertisers, lifestyle brands, and other companies that spend a great deal of time and money spotting, and then jumping on, the next big trend have already identified it. And they’re figuring out if they can use it to reach a new customer base, or to keep their existing base happy.

And that’s exactly what has happened with Carnival Cruises (CCL) , which is about to introduce a feature that should appeal to fans of America’s fastest growing and trendiest new sport.

So Everyone Is Doing What Now?

For the most part, we’re all out there, just vibing. But then one day, you can’t help but notice that pickleball is getting big.

In case you are unaware, somehow, pickleball is a racket-based sport that two or four people can play. The writer of this piece (that’s me!) is a born indoor kid that is fundamentally, on a cellular level, incapable of understanding sports, in any way whatsoever. But from what they gather, it is kind of like tennis, but easier, and is also kind of like ping-pong, and so therefore it’s more fun to play and easier to pick up. And you can play it with your kids or grandparents pretty easily, as it’s overall a chill vibe. Apparently, it became a way for families to pass the time during covid.

Now, pickleball certainly seems to be having a moment, as there’s now a Pickleball magazine, and the current issue features “The Middle” singer Maren Morris, as noted by Stereogum.

“I was adamant about pickleball becoming a trend for my team while we were out on tour,” she says in the piece. “I went on Amazon and bought a ton of equipment so we could set up a travel court at each venue throughout the duration of our tour! It’s funny, I don’t think I’ve ever played on a real pickleball court. It would be so nice to get to play on a real court once the tour is over!”

Stephen Colbert will be hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament on CBS next month, and Tom Brady is investing in the game, because he doesn’t have anything else going on his life that might require his attention.

So there you have it. Pickleball: Totally A Thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2wsK_0irNoCjh00
Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Carnival Is Bring Pickleball To The Sea

Morris has declared that “pickleball is life.” If that’s the case, then you certainly don’t want to be separated from pickleball anymore than necessary, even when you’re on a luxury vacation.

As such, Carnival Cruises has announced that its ship, the Carnival Conquest, will introduce the first dedicated pickleball court in the Carnival fleet. It will be located on the top deck, so you can also enjoy a nice view of the ocean.

Also, pickleball equipment will be added to several other ship’s existing basketball court, as one of the appeals of this sport is that you can kind of play it anywhere without that much prep work. The Carnival SportSquare, also includes facilities for mini golf and volleyball.

