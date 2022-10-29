ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnutport, PA

Times Leader

Voting details explained for Luzerne County’s Nov. 8 general election

Whether by mail ballot or in-person, 204,207 Luzerne County residents are registered to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters are free to pick candidates of any party affiliation in the general. Four years ago, in the last gubernatorial...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies

A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly lied on ATF form

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K on drug regulation failure

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Waschko’s Pharmacy, in Hazelton, has agreed to pay $210,000 in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act. According to investigators, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to keep complete, and accurate inventories and records on the […]
HAZLETON, PA
Daily Energy Insider

Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA

Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

