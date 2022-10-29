Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
82K Lehigh Valley voters are using mail-in ballots. Return them ASAP, Pa. State Department says.
Nearly 1.5 million Pennsylvania voters, including about 82,000 in the Lehigh Valley, have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot for the 2022 midterm election. Of those, more than 900,000 ballots statewide and 50,000 locally already have been returned. To the rest, the acting secretary of state says: Don’t wait.
Daily Voice
First Lady Jill Biden To Rally For Dems In Allentown; Traffic Delays Expected
The first lady will pay a visit to Allentown ahead of the midterm elections, officials have announced. Dr. Jill Biden will speak at a joint campaign event for Rep. Susan Wild, D-7, and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, her team said in a release.
Berks County Sheriffs question voters at ballot drops boxes, some voters don’t mind
Berks officials say the county is addressing past and present issues in preparations for midterm election. Lis Mejia entered the Berks County Services building on Wednesday and approached Deputy Riley Gutierrez, who was set up behind a table near the ballot drop off box. When she approached, Gutierrez asked her...
Times Leader
Voting details explained for Luzerne County’s Nov. 8 general election
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Whether by mail ballot or in-person, 204,207 Luzerne County residents are registered to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters are free to pick candidates of any party affiliation in the general. Four years ago, in the last gubernatorial...
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
LehighValleyLive.com
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
wdiy.org
Berks County Directs Deputies to Ask More Questions to Voters Dropping off Mail-in Ballots
Berks County is facing criticism from the Department of State for directing sheriff deputies to question voters at drop-off locations. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the county has just added more questions for deputies to ask voters. (Original air-date: 10/29/22)
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
PennLive.com
Bethlehem Steel ruins among Pa. projects awarded millions for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in almost $30 million in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465.3 million statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
NorthcentralPA.com
Man reportedly lied on ATF form
Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WBRE
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K on drug regulation failure
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Waschko’s Pharmacy, in Hazelton, has agreed to pay $210,000 in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act. According to investigators, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to keep complete, and accurate inventories and records on the […]
Daily Energy Insider
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Times News
Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA
Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
MONTCO.Today
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
LehighValleyLive.com
Pumpkin with disturbing message prompts late start for Bethlehem school, superintendent says
A Bethlehem elementary school will open two hours late on Tuesday morning after a pumpkin with a disturbing message was found out front, school district Superintendent Joseph Roy and city police report. The apparent Halloween prank that interrupted schedules of students and parents was resolved after a visit from the...
