Provo, UT

ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Racist overtones on Sitake's intelligence cross line

PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations

WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Police take man into custody after West Bountiful SWAT incident

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A stand-off in West Bountiful ended after a man surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Residents in West Bountiful were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after what police describe as a "domestic violence incident." Around 1:42 p.m. West Bountiful police responded to an incident around...
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Man attempted to kidnap teen girl at Lehi corn maze, police say

LEHI — Lehi police are seeking more information about a man they say attempted to kidnap a teenage girl at a popular corn maze. The attempted kidnapping happened at Cornbelly's at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police say. The man approached a 14-year-old girl as...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
HURRICANE, UT
ksl.com

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

74-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being hit by a car in Sugar House. Salt Lake police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:48 a.m. about a woman who had been hit by a car near 2135 S. 900 East. When firefighters responded to the scene, they found the woman in the road and began providing life-saving aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

