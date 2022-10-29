PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO