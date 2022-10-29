ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spirit Airline Works to Make Its Flight Experience Less Terrible

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
 3 days ago

No one likes to fly at the moment, because at the moment flying is terrible. Too many cancellations, too many delays, too many rude customers, too many people taking their shoes off on airplanes. But we continue to fly, because what other choice do we have? Are we supposed to walk to our hometown for the holidays?

So no one likes flying. But people really don’t like flying on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) . It might not be fair to say it’s the worst airline, but it certainly isn’t the most comfortable one, and a survey of airline social media mentions found that 69% of Spirit-related tweets were negative.

As we’ve said before, Spirit Airlines gives you nothing. Its only selling point is that it offers the cheapest flights around, often at rock-bottom rates, sometimes cheaper than dinner at a fancy restaurant.

But otherwise, you have to pay for everything else, including soda and basic snacks, bringing any piece of luggage bigger than a purse, extra legroom, confirming your seat in order to make sure you are next to your traveling companion, and often even printing out a boarding pass. They’ll even charge you for water. It can all easily add up to, at least, the price of a fairly standard airline ticket.

JetBlue (JBLU) recently beat out Frontier Airlines (FRON) to purchase Spirit, and it’s been speculated that, if regulators approve the merger, the rock-bottom nature of Spirit might change. But that’s all in the future, and it’s not clear what will actually happen. But for now, Spirit has made one change, which should make flying at least somewhat more comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPYtf_0irNm09o00
TheStreet

Spirit To Make Flying Slightly Less Unbearable

Spirit has released details about its upcoming batch of Airbus A320neo jets, which will be outfitted with Haeco's Vector Light and Vector Premium seats, as noted by The Points Guy.

Traditionally, if you pay more, you can get Spirit’s Big Front Seat, which has extra legroom. The new version of the Big Front Seat will come with a wider seatback, extra cushioning and nearly an inch more pre-recline.

As far as the cheaper economy seats on the new Airbuses, the aisle and window seats will be 17.5 inches wide, while middle seats will be 18.5 inches wide, a half-inch increase. And every inch helps, and people in the middle now get a bit of extra space on both sides. The seats reportedly have extra cushioning.

The seats will continue to have a curved seatback design, which Spirit says offers about two more inches of space around the knees, compared to standard designs.

Additionally, the economy seats have a new, somewhat roomier headrest design, though as The Points Guy points out “Unfortunately, passengers still can't raise or lower the headrest, nor does it have wings for added neck support while dozing off.”

This redesign is for the 33 new planes expected to be delivered by January. There are no plans to retrofit any existing planes.

Spirit Won't Stop Being Spirit

While some customers will appreciate the extra inches, Spirit is still going to Spirit.

There will still be no power outlets or UBS ports on the seats, nor do the seats recline. And don’t even ask about food or drinks, that policy hasn’t changed.

Plus, as The Points Guy noted “all Spirit seats are slimline, which many flyers find to be uncomfortable for long journeys.”

But to be fair, Spirit did also recently complete a fleet-wide Wi-Fi rollout, so that can help distract you during your flight.

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
HAWAII STATE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher

A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy