Santa Barbara Edhat
Reminiscing with Jacarandas
Many months ago the City of Santa Barbara carried out their threatened deadly intent, and cut down to stumps the beautiful jacaranda trees at the corner of Mission and Modoc. But as you can see they never ground out the stumps, and while they did kill a few that are now just ugly sawed off stumps the rest are making a valiant effort to grow back.
Santa Barbara Edhat
UC Santa Barbara Student Dies in Dormitory
A UC Santa Barbara student died in an on-campus dormitory last week. On October 27, the UCSB Residential & Community Living staff sent an email to residents of Manzanita Village informing them of the incident. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program
Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program is proud to offer a new service to help Goleta residents answer these questions with its Community Disaster Education Course (or CDE). A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. Attendees will learn about multiple topics such as what is expected following a disaster, what they can do to prepare their home and workplace, how to build an emergency bag, and more.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Isla Vista Haunted Halloween Pumpkin Patch
For too many people "Isla Vista" and "Halloween" strike fear in their hearts. Too bad. When I was a UCSB grad student in the 1980s, Halloween was fun, whimsical and creative. Kind of like Solstice, but at night. Huge thanks to the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District for having...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: OCT 31
Week of October 31- November 4: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
2022 Edhat Halloween Story Contest Winner Announced!
Happy Halloween! Our panel of spooky judges received some amazing stories from very talented edhat writers, including a class of students from Riviera Ridge! We were very impressed by the quality of writing and imagination by all our submissions. Let's meet the judges:. Lauren Bray is the publisher of Edhat...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Trash Truck Catches Fire in Los Olivos
A waste management truck caught fire in Los Olivos Monday morning. At 7:43 a.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Avenida Caballo and discovered the driver of the truck had emptied its load onto the street for firefighters to extinguish. There was no spread to vegetation...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Grass Fire Contained on Foxen Canyon Rd.
At 2:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Los Padres Forest firefighters responded to a fire at the SYV Recycling & Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Cyn Rd, north of Los Olivos. Crews made good progress getting a line around a 2-3 acre grass fire that spread from debris that was on fire at facility, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Teacher's Fund Celebrates Raising $2 Million in 20 Years for Local Schools
The Teacher’s Fund celebrated its 20th year by hitting a significant milestone thanks to strong community support during its annual Back-to-School Drive: the non-profit serving Santa Barbara-area educators surpassed the $2 million mark. The Teacher’s Fund set an ambitious goal this year for its drive – and far exceeded...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-ED: Literary Task Force is Off-Task
The district brings in pricey consultants for everything you can imagine but somehow they address this overwhelming literacy problem all on their own without bringing in experts. If ever there was a case where experts are needed to draft a plan and show the way, this is it. As a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Two Injured in Rollover Vehicle Near El Sueno
A Highway 101 vehicle rollover injured two near the El Sueno offramp Tuesday morning. At 10:18 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area off Highway 101 northbound and discovered a single vehicle collision involving an SUV. Two adult females were trapped inside the vehicle. Major extrication using the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash
A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
