ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO