WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
abc57.com
Michigan City man arrested for being serious violent felon in possession of firearm
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City resident was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:10 a.m., officers were on patrol when they saw a Dodge Challenger commit multiple traffic...
WNDU
Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday. According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street. Police provided...
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
abc57.com
Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
WWMT
Benton Harbor man faces over 11 years in prison for repeat felony weapon charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man repeatedly purchased firearms as a felon, repeatedly violating weapons laws, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Tuesday. Theron Darrell Perry II, 32, was sentenced to11 1/2 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also imposed a three-year period of supervised release, Totten said.
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
WWMT
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Businesses calling for more transparency after violent assault on a downtown employee
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A convicted killer, who was paroled, is now behind bars again after he was accused of raping, physically assaulting and robbing a downtown South Bend Ambassador at gunpoint. Now, some frustrated downtown businesses spoke out to ABC57 saying they weren’t informed about the incident until weeks later.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
