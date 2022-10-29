Read full article on original website
Lee Jihan, 24-year-old actor and singer, killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge
Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan died in the horrific Halloween crowd surge over the weekend in Seoul, his agency said. He was 24 years old. The actor's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement online Sunday. 935 Entertainment said he was "lovely and warm friend to everyone"...
Living with Tourette Syndrome: Cop, reporter and accountant open up with stories of struggle
Tourette Syndrome affects an estimated 350,000 to 450,000 Americans, including “CBS Mornings” lead national correspondent David Begnaud. He speaks with others living with the condition, and explores the latest available treatments.
Person to Person: Norah O'Donnell interviews U2's Bono
In this episode of "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell," O'Donnell travels to Dublin to talk to U2 frontman Bono about his new book "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story." Bono opens up about how the Irish rock band stayed together for decades, his relationship with his father, and going to therapy. Ali Hewson, Bono's wife of 40 years, also sits down with O'Donnell for a rare interview about their relationship.
