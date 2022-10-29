ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

abc57.com

Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
nbc25news.com

Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Benton Harbor man faces over 11 years in prison for repeat felony weapon charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man repeatedly purchased firearms as a felon, repeatedly violating weapons laws, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Tuesday. Theron Darrell Perry II, 32, was sentenced to11 1/2 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also imposed a three-year period of supervised release, Totten said.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business

Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
abc57.com

Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

Convicted killer on parole accused of rape in South Bend

A convicted killer accused of raping a Downtown South Bend ambassador has been arrested. The victim says she was attacked, assaulted, and robbed on Aug. 21 after being approached in the 200 block of South Michigan Street. ABC 57 News reports DNA evidence led to Dennis Jones, 50, who was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

One dead, three injured in crash on US 12

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
wbiw.com

Judge orders prison sentence for a Michigan City woman who failed to comply with probation terms

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Michigan City woman to 850 days in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Alicia R. Diviney, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a Class “B” misdemeanor, in September, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

