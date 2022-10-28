ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of 2023 tax season

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlVkW_0irNSG7V00

The IRS said this week it has hired an additional 4,000 customer service representatives who are being trained to answer taxpayer questions during the 2023 tax filing season.

It's part of the new hiring made possible when congressional Democrats gave the IRS an $80 billion boost in funding over the next decade under the Inflation Reduction Act , which President Biden signed into law in August. It is meant to help rebuild an agency that hadn't seen additional funding in decades.

The IRS is still working out how it will spend the extra $80 billion, but has emphasized that resources will be focused on improving customer service and scrutiny of high-income earners. The newest hires are being trained in taxpayer rights and technical account management issues.

Last tax season, the IRS answered so few taxpayer phone calls that a bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote to agency officials to complain that calls were only being answered 9% of the time .

"Help is on the way"

Treasury and IRS officials have said they want to put an end to poor customer service .

"We have been unable to provide the help that IRS employees want to give and that the nation's taxpayers deserve," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement on Thursday, "but help is on the way for taxpayers."

"As the newly hired employees are trained and move online in 2023, we will have more assistors on the phone than any time in recent history," he added.

But IRS officials have its goal is to add another 1,000 customer service representatives by the end of the year, bringing total new hires in this area to 5,000.

Comments / 11

Greg Hood
3d ago

Outstanding. No one making under $400,000 dollars a year will see a tax increase. President Biden stated this and he doesn't lie.

Reply(2)
5
Related
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
WTRF- 7News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
thepennyhoarder.com

IRS Raises 401(k) Contribution Limits by a Record Amount for 2023

We can all agree that inflation stinks, right? But here’s one handy side effect, and it’s good news if you’re trying to save money for retirement. Because of runaway inflation, the IRS is ratcheting up 401(k) contribution limits faster than they ever have before. Next year, Americans will be allowed to funnel significantly more of our paychecks into 401(k) and similar retirement plans.
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
CNET

Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply

President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy