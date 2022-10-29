Read full article on original website
K2 Radio
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they'd be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires
Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that's become known as "quiet quitting.". That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced it is ready to implement is Snowplow Priority Plan despite some areas of Wyoming, including Rock Springs, facing snowplow operator staff shortages. Like many other industries, WYDOT is experiencing challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snowplow operators, mechanics and...
oilcity.news
Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1; Enroll Wyoming offering free assistance
CASPER, Wyo. — People looking to get new health insurance can find some assistance through the nonprofit organization Enroll Wyoming. Open enrollment through the Health Insurance Marketplace opens Tuesday, Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2023. The marketplace aims to connect people with affordable healthcare coverage, and Enroll Wyoming said four out of five people can qualify for plans that cost under $50 per month.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter
According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
I'm not afraid to admit this, and I'll bet you aren't either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Loses Registered Voters In Lead Up To General Election
Although Wyoming has shown to be one of the most conservative states in the country, the Republican Party has lost registered voters in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 general election. There were 1,335 fewer registered Republicans on Nov....
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
