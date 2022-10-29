ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Greg Newsome is not happy Ja'Marr Chase will miss Bengals vs. Browns

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Bkyc_0irNKkY900

Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase won’t be able to give it a go against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 as he battles a hip injury that will keep him out for an indefinite amount of time.

And that has a certain Browns cornerback none too happy.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II made his feelings on the topic known during the build to Monday night’s game.

“Oh, I was pissed, for sure,” Newsome said, according to the AP’s Rob Maaddi. “Yeah, definitely was looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully he gets well soon, but yeah, I was definitely mad. I was definitely upset.”

Chase undoubtedly inspired the reaction at least in part due to a podcast appearance this past offseason in which he took a minor swipe at the Browns over their propensity to talk trash. He also had high praise for Denzel Ward…but not much for Newsome.

Besides the disappointment in not lining up against Chase, Newsome had big praise for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins while stressing the still-high difficulty of the matchup.

The Bengals will need to make it work against Newsome and Co. in order to avoid a devastating 0-3 hole in the AFC North. And luckily for the Browns cornerback, the current timeline suggests Chase will be back in time for the Week 14 rematch between these rivals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
KAAL-TV

Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Zimmer, son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday, according to a family member. Corri Zimmer White, Mike’s daughter and Adam’s sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. Zimmer was 38-year-old. Details surrounding his cause of death haven’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

From Bradley Chubb to Chase Claypool: How big trade targets fit with their new teams

Tuesday marked the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history, with 12 deals going down on the day before the clock stopped at 4:00 p.m. EST. Of those deals, four have obvious immediate impact for the teams making the trades. The Miami Dolphins adding former Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb to their ranks, the Minnesota Vikings picking up ex-Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in an NFC North swap, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting former Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III for basically an acceptance of Jackson’s salary, and the Steelers also dealing receiver Clade Claypool to the receiver-light Chicago Bears.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy