coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
97.3 KBCO
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Colorado Remains Found Over 3 Decades Ago Identified, Death Still Mystery
Thanks to advancements in technology, a woman's remains that were found in Colorado have been positively identified. According to a report from Baca County Sheriff's Office, a woman's remains have been identified 3 decades after being discovered on a farm outside of Springfield, Colorado in 1988. Colorado Farmer Discovers Body...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
Colorado Bear Cubs Got the Memo that Playing with a Swing is Fun
The playful nature of baby animals is adorable. These black bear cubs near Castle Rock, Colorado proved that by playing with a backyard swing. This trio is also a great reminder that the Black Bear is a species, not a color. These cubs are indeed a display of the three colors of the black bear found in Colorado, blonde, cinnamon, and brown.
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Heads Up Colorado, This is How to Rock The Vote in 2022
Voting season is in full force here in Colorado and there are some key dates that you should be aware of. Those registered to vote in Colorado have several different ways that they can cast their ballot to make sure their voice is heard during the 2022 election. Colorado: Voting...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
Condé Nast Ranks 13 Colorado Hotels as the Best in the West
Travelers from all over the world often turn to Condé Nast to find the best of the best accommodations. Now, the Newhouse-founded lifestyle website has given 13 Colorado hotels that honor. The company recently revealed the results of its Readers' Choice Awards 2022, and when it came to hotels...
