Weld County, CO

Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not

Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
Colorado Remains Found Over 3 Decades Ago Identified, Death Still Mystery

Thanks to advancements in technology, a woman's remains that were found in Colorado have been positively identified. According to a report from Baca County Sheriff's Office, a woman's remains have been identified 3 decades after being discovered on a farm outside of Springfield, Colorado in 1988. Colorado Farmer Discovers Body...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds

Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Heads Up Colorado, This is How to Rock The Vote in 2022

Voting season is in full force here in Colorado and there are some key dates that you should be aware of. Those registered to vote in Colorado have several different ways that they can cast their ballot to make sure their voice is heard during the 2022 election. Colorado: Voting...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022

A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
