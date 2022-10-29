ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Study: Montana, Idaho lack good data to make wolf management decisions

A new study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice suggests that while states like Montana and Idaho have adopted more aggressive wolf hunting strategies, neither the states nor the federal government have good, reliable and accessible data about wolf kills, livestock losses and other “nontarget species” that are captured in traps. The study, […] The post Study: Montana, Idaho lack good data to make wolf management decisions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Abortions in Colorado increase 33% following Dobbs decision

A report tracking legal abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows a 33% increase in abortions in Colorado from April through August, the third-most of any state.  #WeCount, a national abortion reporting effort from the nonprofit Society of Family Planning, looks at how abortion access has changed by state since the […] The post Abortions in Colorado increase 33% following Dobbs decision appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy