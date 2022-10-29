Read full article on original website
Related
Reported Chinese land buy in Florida for primate testing won't end well, expert warns
Animal expert Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel warned about a reported property acquired by a Chinese company for the purpose of primate testing on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
US elementary school tested for nuclear bomb waste from Manhattan Project
Report finds levels of the radioactive isotype lead-210 as much as 22 times the expected levels at Missouri school serving mostly Black students
Idaho Capital Sun
Study: Montana, Idaho lack good data to make wolf management decisions
A new study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice suggests that while states like Montana and Idaho have adopted more aggressive wolf hunting strategies, neither the states nor the federal government have good, reliable and accessible data about wolf kills, livestock losses and other “nontarget species” that are captured in traps. The study, […] The post Study: Montana, Idaho lack good data to make wolf management decisions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Abortions in Colorado increase 33% following Dobbs decision
A report tracking legal abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows a 33% increase in abortions in Colorado from April through August, the third-most of any state. #WeCount, a national abortion reporting effort from the nonprofit Society of Family Planning, looks at how abortion access has changed by state since the […] The post Abortions in Colorado increase 33% following Dobbs decision appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Detroit Free Press
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's...
Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’
David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’
Daily Briefing: Can 'ballot security forces' be banned?
Arizona judge bans group from filming voters and more news to start your Wednesday.
Comments / 0