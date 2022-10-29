Read full article on original website
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
ROCK 96.7
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they’d be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced it is ready to implement is Snowplow Priority Plan despite some areas of Wyoming, including Rock Springs, facing snowplow operator staff shortages. Like many other industries, WYDOT is experiencing challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snowplow operators, mechanics and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that’s become known as “quiet quitting.”. That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
county17.com
New $9.6M Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Region Office to open Nov. 7
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s new Cody Region Office building, 2 Tilden Trail, is set to open for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The new facility was built for approximately $9.6 million within the budget allocated for it, Game and Fish said on Thursday. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission planned for the project and reserved money for it. No General Fund dollars from the State of Wyoming were used for the project and no debt was incurred.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
wrrnetwork.com
Guardian Flight Awarded CAMTS Accreditation in Wyoming
(SOUTH JORDAN, Utah) — Guardian Flight today announced that its air medical operations in Wyoming have been awarded full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). CAMTS accreditation is the highest standard that can be achieved in the air medical industry. “We are incredibly proud...
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming’s Bighorn mountains is one of the most “pervasive” rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. “There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: WildEarth Guardians Advocates For Expansive Federal Authority Over State Wildlife
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In two separate actions last month, the environmental group WildEarth Guardians asserted claims that federal laws preempt state laws when it comes to state wildlife management. The arguments weren’t focused on a special-status protected species, but over common species managed by...
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
oilcity.news
Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1; Enroll Wyoming offering free assistance
CASPER, Wyo. — People looking to get new health insurance can find some assistance through the nonprofit organization Enroll Wyoming. Open enrollment through the Health Insurance Marketplace opens Tuesday, Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2023. The marketplace aims to connect people with affordable healthcare coverage, and Enroll Wyoming said four out of five people can qualify for plans that cost under $50 per month.
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming’s inflation rate up 10.3% in second quarter
November 1, 2022 — The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division reports that the state saw its highest inflation rate since 1981 during the second quarter of this year. That inflation rate was 10.1%. The biggest increase came in transportation at 16.4%, food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%. Full report here.
101.9 KING FM
Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I’m not afraid to admit this, and I’ll bet you aren’t either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We are fixin’ to screw up our kids’ heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
