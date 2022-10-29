Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
STEM Fest, After-Hours Board Games, and More! November Events at KCPL
Kent County Public Library’s November calendar is filled with special events for all ages, including the return of the Maryland STEM Festival on November 9 and an all-ages after-hours board game night on November 16!. Craft Time: Minecraft Creations. Thursday, November 3 | 4:30pm | North County Branch. Wednesday,...
chestertownspy.org
United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk
Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 12, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s annual “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race.
Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River
Hi Everyone!I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city. The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!" And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!" For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing...
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
chestertownspy.org
Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Weekend Pitch Perfect
Apparently the universe slotted a cinematically perfect day for Chestertown’s 22nd Sultana Downrigging Festival because it couldn’t have been a more stellar autumn weekend to host the fleet of tall ships, the Halloween parade, authors readings, exhibits at Sultana’s Hold Center, gallery shows, and astounding bluegrass music.
passengerterminaltoday.com
Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants
Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
attractionmag.com
Blue Catfish – Maryland’s New Harvestable Invasive Species
Caroline County Public Schools (CCPS) continues to be at the forefront of feeding people on the Mid Shore through creative means. Their Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market provides milk, eggs, soups, frozen meals for one, ready-to-eat meals, and fresh produce in neighborhoods where seniors, families, and young children may have limited access to farmers’ markets due to rural transportation barriers. In November, CCPS is hosting the First Annual Madness on the Marshyhope Invasive Catfish Tournament and Food Festival. The event will educate the public about the invasive species – the blue catfish.
Cape Gazette
Dredging, beach renourishment slated for Delaware Bay sites
From the Murderkill River south to Lewes Beach, a number of beach replenishment and dredging projects are slated to take place along Delaware Bay in the not-too-distant future. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued public notices Oct. 26 for five different projects. The Lewes Yacht Club...
Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
talbotspy.org
A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking
The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
Slaughter on the water, Tug-Of-War returns
At the crack of noon on the bridge over the Spa Creek, they go toe to toe and nose to nose, the upper nose to Annapolis.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
mocoshow.com
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
