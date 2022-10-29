ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton & Hove vs. Chelsea live stream, TV channel, lineups, time, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Brighton & Hove Albion will meet Chelsea in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon from the Amex.

Brighton will look to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to Man City in their last match and Roberto De Zerbi is still looking for his first win as a manager at Brighton. Meanwhile, Chelsea is coming off a 1-1 draw with Man United in their last Premier League match as they look to move up from the fifth place in the standings.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Brighton & Hove vs. Chelsea

  • When: Saturday, October 29
  • Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan; Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Thiago Silva; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

How to watch EPL in Canada this year

FuboTV is the exclusive destination for the Premier League, Italian Serie A, and Coppa Italia in Canada, making FuboTV the leading streaming service for top-tier soccer in the country. In addition to exclusive rights, FuboTV streams more than a dozen popular sports and entertainment channels including HGTV, Food Network, and much more.

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Brighton (+210) vs. Chelsea (+130)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

