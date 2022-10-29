ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kickoff time announced for Kansas State's game at Baylor

The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's November 12 game at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on FOX or FS1. The network designation will be announced following this weekend's slate of games. K-State looks to break a four-game losing streak against...
WACO, TX
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. “Okay, good afternoon, everyone. Great weekend we had – Homecoming, great crowd, the crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them. They really helped us on Saturday, and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases, we showed improvement in all three phases. We played well at different times and came up with a with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday, and now we have to flip the page. We've got the next one on the docket, and it's Texas and they’re coming off of an open week. I know they're extremely well coached, they've got great talent, but they'll have some things for us that I'm sure we haven't seen that we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I'm excited about the week ahead. I'm excited to get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we're going to have another great crowd. It’s going be a sellout again, which I know our guys really appreciate, and it's a night game. So, it'll be under the lights, and it'll be a lot of fun.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Kansas this upcoming Saturday. The only change from the previous version is the removal of sixth-year senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) hit the road again to face the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for the second of back-to-back trips to the Sunflower State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
Kansas State Collegian

Texas Longhorns outshoot Wildcats in a bittersweet loss

Kansas State ends its season against top-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. K-State entered the game as underdogs to the top-seeded Longhorns. The underdogs put high pressure on Texas’s high-flying offense in the first half, enforcing a back-and-forth style of play. From the start of...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
