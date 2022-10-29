Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came into the 2022 season with high expectations. After he was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a first-time starter in 2021, the Buckeye signal caller was expected to take the next step, with many oddsmakers having him as a favorite to take home the famous bronze statue.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Country’s No. 6 TE drops top schools, includes Ohio State
Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith is one of a handful of 2024 tight ends the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship. And he has been to an Ohio State game this season. Smith was in Ohio Stadium on September 24 as the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 52-21. “I’m in...
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings
After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
WDTN
What are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers?
The winning numbers from Monday are 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59. The Powerball is 13 and the Power Play is 3X.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on […]
WKBN
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
NBC4 Columbus
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
10TV
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
Comments / 0