Jackson, MS

WTOK-TV

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
95.3 The Bear

Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU

The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox8live.com

Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium. The No. 15 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Jaguars try to move on from disappointing loss to Jackson State

It’s no secret why coaches try to insulate their teams from the hype surrounding big games. Coming out of it with a loss could wreck the remainder of the season. Disappointment tinged the Southern players’ remarks after Saturday’s 35-0 loss to Jackson State, which was decisive but not indicative of the way the Jaguars played.
JACKSON, MS
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV.com

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is...
JACKSON, MS
fox8live.com

Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order

BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced after taking a second vote by district principals on Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that...
BOGALUSA, LA

