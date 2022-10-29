Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
WATCH: Punches thrown, hair pulled in wild fight during LSU, Ole Miss women’s soccer match
A tense soccer match turned into a brawl with punches and hair-pulling in the first round of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament between the teams of Ole Miss and LSU.The match was in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis, who were both fighting for the ball, started fighting each other.
Yardbarker
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 29, was a day to forget for anyone affiliated with Southern University, as the Jaguars suffered a shutout loss to one of their most hated rivals. Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Eric Dooley and his...
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
fox8live.com
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium. The No. 15 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
LSU recruit's 6-year-old brother dresses up as 'LSU Tigers commit' for Halloween
"What are you going to be for Halloween?" That's a question that gets asked to thousands of kids in the month of October as they prepare for Halloween. Many kids go as their favorite superhero or video game character. But not 6-year-old Camden Ferguson. The younger brother of LSU four-star ...
fox8live.com
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks will end their 2022 football regular season early, after Albany High School informed them they preferred to forfeit rather than play Friday’s scheduled season finale at Bogalusa High School. “Due to continued concerns for the safety of our fans, athletes and staff,...
theadvocate.com
Jaguars try to move on from disappointing loss to Jackson State
It’s no secret why coaches try to insulate their teams from the hype surrounding big games. Coming out of it with a loss could wreck the remainder of the season. Disappointment tinged the Southern players’ remarks after Saturday’s 35-0 loss to Jackson State, which was decisive but not indicative of the way the Jaguars played.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest
By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WJTV.com
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa High School will be permitted to host its scheduled home game this Friday against Albany, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced after taking a second vote by district principals on Monday (Oct. 31). “I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that...
