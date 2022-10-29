ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Popular Philly eateries shut down Astros catering requests

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, they're having a hard time because the people behind some...
MONTCO.Today

This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success

Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
MONTCO.Today

Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe

The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
billypenn.com

Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
