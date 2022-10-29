💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO