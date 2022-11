A November 12 show will lay the Madison metal band to rest and raise funds for music-lesson scholarships in honor of Linden, who died in December 2021. Alex Linden, guitarist/vocalist of metal band Bereft, died on December 11, 2021, at the age of 36. Only a few days before, Bereft had played a set at Crucible, consisting entirely of one long new piece.

