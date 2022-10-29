Read full article on original website
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. "The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
USDA provides $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to Western Wyoming
Funding Includes Awards Made Possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) State Director Glenn Pauley announced that the Department is providing $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties. Today's investments include funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
Wake Up Wyoming
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they'd be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
Election Day ‘Blood Moon,’ Lunar Eclipse May Get Snowed Out In Wyoming
Vote for a total lunar eclipse this election day. In the wee hours of Nov. 8 before the polls open, the earth will slide between the full moon and the sun, causing the final total lunar eclipse for the year. It's...
Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue
In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
Sweetwater County Detention Center to Receive Upgraded Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Fort Collins company has been awarded the bid to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Sweetwater County Purchasing Manager Marty Dernovich said the decision was down to two companies including Apic Solution out of New Mexico and Kubl Group out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Apic Solution’s proposal for the system replacement totaled $1,195,902, while Kubl Group’s proposal totaled $874,720.
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced it is ready to implement is Snowplow Priority Plan despite some areas of Wyoming, including Rock Springs, facing snowplow operator staff shortages. Like many other industries, WYDOT is experiencing challenges with recruiting and retaining personnel, especially snowplow operators, mechanics and...
Gordon, Others Praise $85 Million Investment In Wyoming Special-Needs Health Care
Between mint-green brick barriers, the aching souls of the 1930s once languished on cots. A shell of the 30s-era building still stands on the campus of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, but it hasn't been in use for decades. Still, its existence serves as a reminder of how far special-needs health treatment has come in the state.
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Has Halloween Look-A-Likes
I think one of my favorite things, outside of how great of a country artist Ian Munsick is, is that he has a great sense of humor. The guy really does a great job of coming off as a fun-loving guy on social media. Halloween time is no different. Yesterday,...
Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters
With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt areas
CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.
Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1; Enroll Wyoming offering free assistance
CASPER, Wyo. — People looking to get new health insurance can find some assistance through the nonprofit organization Enroll Wyoming. Open enrollment through the Health Insurance Marketplace opens Tuesday, Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2023. The marketplace aims to connect people with affordable healthcare coverage, and Enroll Wyoming said four out of five people can qualify for plans that cost under $50 per month.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
