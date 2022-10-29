Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaAustin, TX
Related
oklahoma Sooner
OU Women’s Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule
NORMAN – Coming off its fifth NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in April, a challenging and exciting season awaits the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team in 2023. Head coach K.J. Kindler and Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione revealed Tuesday the Sooners' full competition slate which features matchups with the second and third-place finishers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Florida and Utah, along with 2021 NCAA champions, Michigan, and 2021 Big 12 champions, Denver. In addition, OU will face at least four opponents from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the upcoming season.
oklahoma Sooner
Preston Named Conference Rookie of the Week
NORMAN – For the first time in her career, Oklahoma volleyball freshman Taylor Preston was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the fourth Sooner in 2022 to earn a weekly accolade and second Rookie of the Week, joining Morgan Perkins as the only two Sooner freshman to earn conference weekly honors.
oklahoma Sooner
Turk Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week Honor
NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 49.3 yards on six punts in Oklahoma's 27-14 win at Iowa State on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. Turk, a redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, boomed 61- and...
Inside The Bears
Baylor’s Matt Jones Calls Out Texas Tech’s ‘Fake Fans’ After Win in Lubbock
Baylor Bears junior linebacker Matt Jones talks Texas Tech fans, turnovers and keys to victory in Lubbock
clarendonlive.com
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Return to Form, Dominate Ka'anapali Classic
LAHAINA, Hawaii – For the second time in as many tries, the Oklahoma men's golf team took home the team title at the Ka'anapali Classic at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday. The Sooners were dominant over the final 36 holes and won the event by 12 strokes.
Hutch Post
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor
Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
Texas Tech Hoops: the Big Six
We are one week away from the start of the second season of Texas Tech basketball under Mark Adams, and although access to the team has been exceptionally tightly restricted, enough information has leaked out, in combination with what we already knew about the players on the roster, to allow a rather firm projection of the team’s top six players in the season opener against Northwestern State. Below is a thumbnail of the probable starting five and sixth man.
westernkansasnews.com
Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
CW33
This is the top dive bar in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
KTUL
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
Comments / 0