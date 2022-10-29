ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

OU Women’s Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule

NORMAN – Coming off its fifth NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in April, a challenging and exciting season awaits the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team in 2023. Head coach K.J. Kindler and Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione revealed Tuesday the Sooners' full competition slate which features matchups with the second and third-place finishers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Florida and Utah, along with 2021 NCAA champions, Michigan, and 2021 Big 12 champions, Denver. In addition, OU will face at least four opponents from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the upcoming season.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Preston Named Conference Rookie of the Week

NORMAN – For the first time in her career, Oklahoma volleyball freshman Taylor Preston was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the fourth Sooner in 2022 to earn a weekly accolade and second Rookie of the Week, joining Morgan Perkins as the only two Sooner freshman to earn conference weekly honors.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Turk Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week Honor

NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 49.3 yards on six punts in Oklahoma's 27-14 win at Iowa State on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. Turk, a redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, boomed 61- and...
NORMAN, OK
clarendonlive.com

CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo

The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
LUBBOCK, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Return to Form, Dominate Ka'anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Hawaii – For the second time in as many tries, the Oklahoma men's golf team took home the team title at the Ka'anapali Classic at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday. The Sooners were dominant over the final 36 holes and won the event by 12 strokes.
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor

Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech Hoops: the Big Six

We are one week away from the start of the second season of Texas Tech basketball under Mark Adams, and although access to the team has been exceptionally tightly restricted, enough information has leaked out, in combination with what we already knew about the players on the roster, to allow a rather firm projection of the team’s top six players in the season opener against Northwestern State. Below is a thumbnail of the probable starting five and sixth man.
LUBBOCK, TX
westernkansasnews.com

Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt

Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
PRATT, KS
CW33

This is the top dive bar in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)

Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX

