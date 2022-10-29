Read full article on original website
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado
Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Colorado Bear Camps Out In Tree For A Week To Avoid Being Caught
Tis' the season for bear activity to be ramped up as they four legged creatures look to scour the ends of the Earth for food to pack on the pounds before their long winter slumbers. However in this case, a little bear cub got lost from this crew and ended...
Miss Our Halloween Boo Bash? Here Are Some Pix From The Party
Halloween 2022 in Colorado was off the hook and we threw the biggest party in all of NoCo. Did you miss our Halloween Boo Bash? Here's what you missed. In the blink of an eye, Halloween 2022 has come and gone. To continue a tradition I started years back, we took to the streets of Old Town Fort Collins to throw the biggest Halloween party in all of Northern Colorado, and what a blast it was. This year's Boo Bash was held at the Bar District on College Avenue. I'd previously held Halloween blowouts at the bar's former identity, the Drunken Monkey, but this was the first time I'd gotten to throw a party in the new version of my favorite Old Town FoCo spot. If you missed the party, or even if you made it, here are some pix to relive the fun.
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Eras Tour’ With Stop In Colorado
After much anticipation and weeks (even months) of swirling rumors, Taylor Swift has *officially* shared that she will be hitting the road for a brand-new tour in 2023 - her first in nearly four years. On Monday (Nov. 1), the music icon took to social media to share the big...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park
Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
Report Reveals Troubled Police Record for Colorado Cop Who Parked on Train Tracks
A woman detained in a police vehicle that was later hit by a train in Colorado is still recovering, while an investigation into the officer(s) responsible continue. According to a report by CBS News, Sergeant Pablo Vasquez of the Platteville Police Department has been revealed as the officer who parked his police vehicle directly on a set of train tracks.
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
