ohio.edu
Electrical engineering graduate awarded Women of Color STEM achievement award
“Other people — especially people you might have something in common with — need to see what they can strive for,” said Seana McNeal, BSEE ‘06. McNeal was awarded the Professional Achievement in Government award at the Women of Color STEM conference on Oct. 8, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. This award acknowledged McNeal’s commitment to public service as a deputy program manager for the Air Force Research Laboratory.
ohio.edu
Leah Recht establishes Social Justice Internship Fund
Leah Recht's law career took a right turn toward corporate law, but she's furthering her passions for social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion through her involvement with the Center for Law, Justice and Culture (CLJC) at Ohio University, where she recently created the CLJC Social Justice Internship Support Fund. "When...
ohio.edu
Emmalee Clark helps show next generation of pre-law students how to succeed at OHIO
The first in her family to go to college, Emmalee Clark decided to navigate Ohio University by following in the footsteps of successful juniors and seniors. Now she's in that leadership role for a new class of pre-law students as a pre-law learning community leader. "As a first-generation student, I...
ohio.edu
Mock Trial Team dons suits for its Halloween performance
Ohio University's Mock Trial Team members dressed up this Halloween weekend and showed up in court, but they looked more like the cast of "Suits" than "Men in Black." OHIO sent two teams to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to compete in their first competition of the season at the Ohio State University Scarlet and Gray Invitational on Oct. 29-30.
ohio.edu
Father passing torch as professor to daughter in School of Music
In 1998, John Schlabach took a job with Ohio University, leaving behind Kentucky, the place where had been raising his young family. He wanted a more Midwestern atmosphere and a position teaching only the trumpet. In just a few months they had to buy a house and move many miles...
ohio.edu
OHIO senior launches photography business on Court Street
Ohio University senior Carissa Nickell has her own photography business, the Indy Rose. She is opening her own photography studio on Court Street and booking for all kinds of sessions. Nickell started photography in high school as a hobby. She is self-taught in both photography and editing. She realized if...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Don’t Do It’: Justice returns to Parkersburg to argue against Amendment 2
PARKERSBURG — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the State Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of over 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday. Justice, along with Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk to members of...
ycitynews.com
DeWine, Holmes secure funding to demolish, revitalize former Munson School site
A school that housed students for many decades, educating so many, will soon meet its fate and be demolished, like so many other disregarded and forgotten buildings throughout the greater Muskingum County community. Munson Elementary was once a place of pride for those living west of downtown Zanesville but declining...
ycitynews.com
DeWine: 320 full-time ‘good paying’ jobs coming to Muskingum County
In a media release Monday morning, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Ohio, through the Tax Credit Authority (TCA), helped bring 320 new jobs to Muskingum County. The Muskingum County Port Authority said they couldn’t provide any details but would hopefully have a media release out later Monday...
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
10TV
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
sciotopost.com
City of Circleville Leaf Collection
Fall leaf collection in the City of Circleville begins Monday, November14, 2022. Leaves will be collected through Friday, December 30th. Efforts by City of Circleville residents to deliver bagged leaves to the City Garage, 740 South Washington Street, will be greatly appreciated as united efforts combine for a cleaner neighborhood, in a timelier manner, for all. Deliveries will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of city observed holidays, November 24th and 25th and December 23rd.
Cleveland.com
Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
