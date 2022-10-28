Read full article on original website
Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking
Greek authorities say one more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly 68 people on board
‘Not right, not fair’: players scold Fifa over lack of women’s futsal World Cup
Female futsal players worldwide have united to condemn Fifa’s ‘discriminatory treatment’ in refusing to make good on a promise to launch a futsal Women’s World Cup
Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
cntraveler.com
The Best Caribbean Cruises 2023—With Stops at Rugged Volcanic Islands, Tropical Forests, and Serene Beaches
Caribbean cruises have long been a favorite with travelers for their picture-postcard attributes. White sand beaches front turquoise waters. But these tropical itineraries have something for every type of traveler. Activities abound—perhaps it’s shopping on one island, hiking through nature reserves and snorkeling among coral reefs on another, or having a beach day on a cruise company’s private retreat. Many Caribbean itineraries skew toward tried-and-true standards, but a number of cruise lines will have a handful of unique sailings put together for particular tastes or the seasoned cruiser who has already tried them all.
