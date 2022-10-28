ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'

Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
The Associated Press

Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
cntraveler.com

The Best Caribbean Cruises 2023—With Stops at Rugged Volcanic Islands, Tropical Forests, and Serene Beaches

Caribbean cruises have long been a favorite with travelers for their picture-postcard attributes. White sand beaches front turquoise waters. But these tropical itineraries have something for every type of traveler. Activities abound—perhaps it’s shopping on one island, hiking through nature reserves and snorkeling among coral reefs on another, or having a beach day on a cruise company’s private retreat. Many Caribbean itineraries skew toward tried-and-true standards, but a number of cruise lines will have a handful of unique sailings put together for particular tastes or the seasoned cruiser who has already tried them all.
